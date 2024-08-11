Cork record 30th senior camogie title as they see off Galway fight back

All-Ireland Senior Camogie Final: Cork 1-16 Galway 0-16

Cork’s bench-press made all the difference as the Rebels responded to a second-half Galway rally to claim a record 30th All-Ireland senior camogie title.

Galway clawed back a six-point deficit to draw level with nine minutes of normal time remaining in what was a pulsating contest in front of 27,811 spectators at Croke Park.

However, Galway failed to score for the remainder of the game while Cork hit three match-winning scores – all coming from subs, Sorcha McCartan with 0-2 and the lively Clodagh Finn with the other.

Those scores ensured Cork retained the O’Duffy Cup and also pushed them further out in front at the top of the roll of honour with 30 titles. Dublin are second with 26.

Cork entered the game as strong favourites but Galway threated to rip up the script with a performance full of character, belief and skill to lead 0-10 to 0-9 at half-time.

However, Cork started the second half like a steam train and hit 1-4 to lead by six by the 41st minute. That should have been that, but Galway refused to go away.

Cork’s Pamela Mackey tackles Niamh Mallon of Galway. Photograph: Leah Scholes/Inpho

They responded by scoring the next six points to bring the game level for the tenth time all afternoon, setting up a grandstand finish.

But Galway couldn’t add any further scores, hitting three wides coming down the straight while Cork reaped the reward of superior strength in depth as their subs halted the malaise up top and converted the scores that won the All-Ireland.

McCartan edged Cork back in front in the 54th minute, Finn pushed them two ahead moments later and then the latter set up the former deep in injury-time.

The Cork backs defended heroically in the closing stages as Galway pushed for a goal. It didn’t come.

The Galway players fell to the ground at the final whistle. The upset was on, but Cork held out.

Galway made some positional switches from the off as midfielder Niamh Hanniffy started in the full-forward line, with number five Annmarie Starr moving to the middle of the field.

Full forward Niamh Mallon dropped further out the field to the half-forward line while Aoife Donohue effectively had a roaming role, which left Cork centre back Laura Treacy as a sweeper in the heart of their defence.

Ashling Thompson of Cork. Photograph: James Lawlor//Inpho

And Cork settled quickest with points from Katrina Mackey and Saoirse McCarthy giving them an early advantage as the opening exchanges played out as many expected.

However, Galway were not about to be cast adrift and a brace of Carrie Dolan frees had Cathal Murray’s side level in the seventh minute. It set the tone for how the rest of the opening half would play out, the sides exchanging point for point. They were level eight times in the first half.

Galway’s accuracy in front of the posts was faultless in that first half as they didn’t have a single wide before the turnaround. Cork’s was not shabby either, the Leesiders only registering a single wide in the first half.

All six of Cork’s forwards had scored by the 27th minute but Dolan’s accuracy from frees and a great score from out under the Hogan Stand in first-half injury-time sent Galway in with the slenderest of leads at the turnaround, 0-10 to 0-9.

Having shown exemplary accuracy in the first half, during the opening five minutes after the restart Galway hit three wides.

At the other end of the field, Cork generated a whirlwind and scored 1-4 without reply in just 11 minutes to lead 1-13 to 0-10. Galway could argue Mackey’s goal was contentious as the Cork forward didn’t appear to make contact with the sliotar as it left her hand.

Either way, Galway responded brilliantly to their slow second-half start and were back level within ten minutes. They had forced the issue again, but ultimately Cork finished the job.

CORK: Amy Lee; Meabh Murphy, Izzy O’Regan, Pamela Mackey; Hannah Looney, Laura Treacy, Laura Hayes; Ashling Thompson (0-1), Aoife Healy; Cliona Healy (0-1), Fiona Keating (0-1), Saoirse McCarthy (0-3, one free); Amy O’Connor (0-3, three frees), Katrina Mackey (1-2), Orlaith Cahalane (0-2). Subs: Sorcha McCartan (0-2) for Mackey (39 mins); Ciara O’Sullivan for Healy (48 mins); Meabh Cahalane for Looney (51 mins); Clodagh Finn (0-1) for Keating (53 mins); Emma Murphy for O Cahalane (59 mins)

GALWAY: Sarah Healy; Rachael Hanniffy, Róisín Black, Dervla Higgins; Olwen Rabbitte, Áine Keane, Ciara Hickey (0-1); Annmarie Starr, Niamh Kilkenny; Niamh Mallon (0-1), Niamh McPeake, Ailish O’Reilly (0-2); Carrie Dolan (0-8, seven frees), Niamh Hanniffy, Aoife Donohue (0-4). Subs: Orlaith McGrath for O’Reilly (49 mins); Niamh Niland for N Hanniffy (62 mins); Ally Hesnan for Rabbitte (65 mins)

REFEREE: Liz Dempsey (Kilkenny)