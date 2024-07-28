Armagh player ratings: Oisín Conaty and Barry McCambridge outstanding for the new All-Ireland champions

1 Blaine Hughes

The nature of the game meant he didn’t have a shot to save all day. Galway generally gave up the kick-out but when they did press, Hughes struggled to find his men when going long. Rating: 6

2 Paddy Burns

Looked like Rob Finnerty might give him a day of it early on but was far happier with Johnny Heaney as his opponent. They mostly cancelled each other out of the game. Rating: 6

3 Aaron McKay

Scored the only goal of the All-Ireland final – nobody had that in their predictions. Patrolled the front of the Armagh goal and organised the zonal cover to a tee. Rating: 7

4 Barry McCambridge

Armagh’s Barry McCambridge closes down Shane Walsh of Galway. Photograph: James Crombie/Inpho

Continued his excellent summer of being Armagh’s go-to-guy for the opposition dangerman. Snuffed Shane Walsh out of the game and got forward for a point of his own. Rating: 8

5 Connaire Mackin

Ran his legs to nubbins, covering off the D as sweeper when Armagh didn’t have the ball and always an option in attack when they did. Key part of the Armagh gameplan. Rating: 7

6 Tiarnan Kelly

Got forward for a point at a crucial stage in the second half, splitting the posts from the left with his left foot. Went off on the hour mark. Rating: 6

7 Aidan Forker

Armagh's Aidan Forker battles for possession with John Maher of Galway. Photograph: Bryan Keane/Inpho

Pinged one excellent point off his left foot when the ball broke to him on 25 minutes. Marked Comer for a while early on and nailed that assignment. Good speech, too. Rating: 7

8 Niall Grimley

His point on 62 minutes was a monumental score, completely shifting the momentum after Shane Walsh’s mark dropped short at the other end. Rating: 7

9 Ben Crealey

Never stopped running, right to the end. Kicked two terrific points in the first half. The Galway midfield scored five points but Crealey did his best to square the ledger. Rating: 8

10 Joe McElroy

One of those days where he had to do a lot of donkey work for little obvious reward. Took a dangerous mark in the first half but never looked comfortable hitting it. Rating: 5

11 Riain O’Neill

Had a good battle with Liam Silke. Silke popped over a first-half point but O’Neill floated over a magnificent score early in the second half. Showed good leadership and belief throughout and added physicality to Armagh’s game. Rating: 7

12 Oisín Conaty

Armagh's Oisin Conaty scores a point despite Sean Ó Maoilchiaráin of Galway: Photograph: Laszlo Geczo/Inpho

Really stood up for Armagh in this final, Conaty finished the game with 0-3, all from play. He steadied the Orchard early on with two points and that strong start instilled confidence in his play thereafter. Added a third point after the interval. Rating: 8

13 Rory Grugan

Was taken off the field in the medical cart after suffering an injury in the second half. Grugan hadn’t managed to get on the scoreboard by that stage as Jack Glynn did a decent job marshalling the Armagh forward. Rating: 6

14 Andrew Murnin

Murnin wasn’t able to find space inside and often drifted out as Armagh tried to force gaps in Galway’s set defence. It was a difficult game for inside forwards to thrive and Murnin finished the match with a score to his name. Rating: 5

15 Conor Turbitt

Turbitt entered the game in the running for Footballer of the Year but against a packed Galway defence, and man-marked by Johnny McGrath, he struggled to retain his strong championship form. Was hauled ashore late on. Rating: 5

Substitutes

Stefan Campbell made an immediate impact, setting up the Armagh goal. Oisin O’Neill kicked a huge point to give Armagh a goal cushion in the 66th minute. Ross McQuillan, Jarly Óg Burns and Jason Duffy had minimal impact. Rating: 7

Management

Armagh got their tactics spot-on, forcing Galway to play on their terms. Their zonal defence kept the opposition shooters too far out to kick comfortably. A famous win. Rating: 8

