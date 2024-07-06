LIVE Kilkenny v Clare updates: All-Ireland hurling semi-final

Some really interesting stuff here from the ever-engaging Shane O’Donnell, who chatted with Malachy Clerkin ahead of today’s semi-final.

[ Whether it’s explaining the art of the pick-up or outlining his problems with the GAA, the Clare full-forward is always one of the most interesting and singular figures in the gam ]

It hasn’t been a positive start to the day for Kilkenny at Croke Park. In the afternoon’s opening encounter, Dublin have beaten Kilkenny 1-13 to 0-12 in their All-Ireland senior camogie quarter-final.

Read how Nicky English sees the weekend's action playing out.

[ Clare need to make most of any period of supremacy while Cork seem to have lost Munster momentum ]

Thank you for joining us on our live blog for today’s All-Ireland senior hurling championship semi-final between Kilkenny and Clare. It’s Gordon Manning here with you for the afternoon.

These sides have plenty of recent history – Kilkenny beat Clare at this stage of the championship in both 2022 and 2023. However, Clare have beaten the Cats twice already this season – first in the group stages of the National Hurling League and then also in the Division One league decider.

Clare’s last (and only) championship win over Kilkenny was in the 1997 All-Ireland semi-final. In fact, this will be the tenth senior championship meeting between the counties, with Kilkenny having won seven to the Banner’s solitary victory, while there was also one draw in the previous nine meetings.

Kilkenny remain the only unbeaten team in this year’s hurling championship.

There was a lot of rain overnight here in Dublin, but it has been dry and breezy most of the day so here’s hoping the weather holds for the next few hours.

Here are the teams as officially named this week:

KILKENNY: Eoin Murphy; Mikey Butler, Huw Lawlor, Tommy Walsh; David Blanchfield, Richie Reid, Mikey Carey; Cian Kenny, Paddy Deegan; Adrian Mullen, TJ Reid, John Donnelly; Martin Keoghan, Billy Ryan, Eoin Cody. Subs: Aidan Tallis, Conor Delaney, Shane Murphy, Jordan Molloy, Cillian Buckley, Conor Fogarty, Tom Phelan, Walter Walsh, Owen Wall, Conor Heary, Gearoid Dunne.

CLARE: Eibhear Quilligan; Adam Hogan, Conor Cleary, Conor Leen; Diarmuid Ryan, John Conlon, David McInerney; David Fitzgerald, Cathal Malone; Tony Kelly, Mark Rodgers, Peter Duggan; Aidan McCarthy, Shane O’Donnell, David Reidy. Subs: Cian Broderick, Rory Hayes, Paul Flanagan, Cian Galvin, Darragh Lohan, Ryan Taylor, Ian Galvin, Aron Shanagher, Shane Meehan, Keith Smyth, Seán Rynne.