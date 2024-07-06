All-Ireland hurling semi-final previews: Throw-in times, TV details and more

All-Ireland SHC semi-finals

Saturday

Kilkenny v Clare, Croke Park, 3.0, live on RTÉ 2 - Third time lucky or three-card trick? There are good reasons to believe that Clare are in better shape for this semi-final than either of the previous two.

Paradoxically, losing the Munster final as badly as they did – failure to cash in their chances and then inability to stay with Limerick – gave them something they hadn’t been able to bring in previous years: a sense of having let themselves down and plenty of room to improve.

Kilkenny, though, have coped with the escalating challenges presented by Clare, from the knackered, injury-reduced first year to last year’s tactical misstep, resolved but not in time to turn things around.

It could be argued that they did turn things around last year but lost it again after coughing up a goal and at least one pointless free.

The tendency to mistakes has also been costly this year, as early as the opening match against Limerick when but for three wides shortly into the second half, they would have been conclusively out the gap. Instead, they ended up gift-wrapping three goals and losing a match they had led by nine.

Kilkenny are practised provincial champions, used to harnessing the four-week break for training ground work. They are in good shape this year. Adrian Mullen and Eoin Cody were sharp against Dublin and John Donnelly is having his best year. Mikey Carey has recovered from injury to start in defence.

They were a ball of energy in last year’s semi-final. Gambling on the use of a sweeper wasn’t the only reason for Clare’s bad start.

Kilkenny were relentless, blocking any chance of free-running progress through the middle and applying themselves to the eternal metrics of work rate, getting the hurl in and blocking. Conor Fogarty prevented a goal with such an intervention.

[ Joe Canning: Clare are in the last-chance saloon if this team is to win an All-Ireland ]

Their attack was razor-sharp, just two wides before half-time, and the defence was up to Clare’s late rally.

In the quarter-final Brian Lohan’s side had the look of a team more energised than at any stage of the championship. Shane O’Donnell maintained his stellar form and Tony Kelly for the first time since coming back from injury unveiled his offensive capability – even if the defensive aspect of his game lagged behind in the crucial centrefield sector.

Aron Shanagher added something different – he was only introduced in the 70th minute last year when Kelly, despite being marked by his nemesis Mikey Butler, actually had an influential second half, with direct involvement in 1-3 plus another assist for a scoring chance that went wide.

The return to action of former All Star nominee Ryan Taylor is a huge plus for Clare although his match readiness has to be a consideration.

This is every bit the tight call the bookies have it. Clare have more room to improve, the experience of beating their opponents in the league final and also momentum of their own.

But Kilkenny are Kilkenny, masters of finding a way.

Verdict: Kilkenny

Can Cork back up their shock Munster Championship win over Limerick? Photograph: Laszlo Geczo/Inpho

Sunday

Limerick v Cork, Croke Park, 4.0, live on RTÉ 2 - What have Cork got? The question isn’t so much implicitly critical of their recent performances, against Dublin and Offaly, which were matches they had to win rather than impress in doing so. The illness in the camp may not have helped but the important thing is that they must bring something different.

The huge excitement generated by the Páirc Uí Chaoimh match in May is Cork’s main credential – that they are capable of reaching such a level. Preliminary quarter-finals and quarter-finals were never going to create the buzz that surged in Cork the night they beat the champions.

So, Croke Park with its fast track and capacity crowd will deliver a similar atmosphere but what then?

In the past two months, Limerick have gotten better. Their half backs are back on form and although the absence of corner back Barry Nash is a loss, it is less of a defensive issue with Seán Finn coming in.

It looks most unlikely that Cork could prosper as they did previously by taking on Limerick in the air even if the forwards rediscover the collective charge – and individual sparkle – that drove them that night.

[ Shane Kingston and Cork braced for the toughest of Croke Park assignments ]

Shane Barrett and Declan Dalton have maintained good enough levels but Cork need more from others, notably sharp shooter Alan Connolly, whose gun has been jammed for two matches at this stage.

Are Limerick likely to squander a four-point lead in injury-time if they get to that point – as happened in May? Their attack is also improving. To Gearóid Hegarty’s consistent excellence has been added the reawakening of his old partner Tom Morrissey’s form.

Séamus Flanagan, who scored three goals in Cork, is back and if Aaron Gillane has been struggling for customary levels, he may well be liberated should Darragh O’Donovan be ready to return and reload the supply line to his corner forward.

Of the topliners, only Cian Lynch’s lack of top form remains puzzling but Croke Park is his stage, which may be enough.

The hope is that the teams can produce another fireworks display; the concern is that their contrasting trajectories has dampened the prospect.

Verdict: Limerick