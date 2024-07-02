Davy Fitzgerald steps down as manager of Waterford hurlers

Davy Fitzgerald has stepped down as Waterford manager, ending his second term in charge of the county’s senior hurlers.

Fitzgerald has been Waterford manager for the last two seasons – but they failed to emerge from the Munster SHC in both years and the Clare native will not be returning to the helm for 2025.

“After careful consideration, I have decided to step down as manager of the Waterford senior hurling team,” Fitzgerald said in a statement to The Irish Examiner.

“I would like to sincerely thank the players for their efforts over the last two years. Just the tiniest of margins prevented us from making Munster’s top three this year and progressing to the 2024 All-Ireland championship. It’s my firm belief that the talent is there for Waterford to compete strongly at hurling’s highest level again.

“I’d like to express a massive thanks to Peter [Queally], Eoin [Kelly] and all of my backroom team as well as county chairman, Seán Michael O’Regan, secretary, Pat Flynn, and PRO, Richard Tobin, for their unstinting support during the last two years. And finally I want to wish all involved with Waterford GAA every success into the future.”