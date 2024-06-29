Dublin vs Galway: All-Ireland football quarter-final live

Path to the quarter-finals

Dublin are Leinster champions (obviously). They then hammered Roscommon and Cavan to kick off the All-Ireland round robin phase. They then got a scare off Mayo in Croke Park, catching them in injury time to secure a draw. That leaves them today drawn with Galway.

The Tribesmen beat Mayo in the Connacht final to come into the All-Irelands as provincial champions. They then beat Derry and Westmeath before a draw of their own, this one against Armagh. Galway beat Monaghan last weekend to come into the quarter-finals off the back of a win.

Sean Kelly of Galway in action against Monaghan earlier this year. Photograph: Natasha Barton/Inpho

Good evening all and welcome to live coverage of the second of two All-Ireland quarter-finals here on Saturday. The back half of the Croke Park double header sees All-Ireland champions Dublin welcome Galway to Jones’ Road.

Nathan Johns here to guide you through all the action from HQ. Throw-in is at 6.15pm but we’ll be building up until the action from now. If minded to keep an eye on the day’s earlier game, Armagh vs Roscommon, be sure to follow the live coverage here.