Defending champions Dublin fall in the face of powerful Galway second half

Galway’s John Maher celebrates after the victory over Dublin in the All-Ireland SFC quarter-final at Croke Park. Photograph: James Crombie/Inpho

All-Ireland SFC quarter-final: Galway 0-17 Dublin 0-16

In the storm of an enthralling second half, champions Dublin fell to defeat against a resolute and ultimately superior Galway in Saturday’s All-Ireland semi-final at Croke Park before nearly 50,000. The Connacht champions overcame an insipid first half, after which they trailed by four, 0-7 to 0-11, to make history in Croke Park.

Not alone was it a first championship win over Dublin in 90 years but it also confounded the jinx on teams qualifying through the preliminary quarter-finals. The champions had enjoyed a two-week break since qualifying whereas Galway had to beat Monaghan seven days previously.

The only cloud on the horizon was an injury to Shane Walsh, whose marksmanship had done so much to keep Galway in touch when Dublin were on top, but manager Pádraic Joyce was hopeful that it wasn’t too serious.

A much improved second half was the main plank of the victory, culminating in the last 20 minutes when they outscored their opponents by 0-6 to 0-2.

Con O’Callaghan worked a nice score to open up a 0-14 to 0-11 lead in the 56th minute. Ironically, he almost produced an equaliser with the last play of the match but the shot flew wide. His manager praised O’Callaghan’s willingness to try to find a way out for the champions and he didn’t have a lot of support in his efforts.

In between, Galway turned the screw. Between the 59th and 61st minute, they fired three unanswered points but Dublin replacement Ross McGarry edged the champions back in front. Cillian McDaid scored again and when Cormac Costello missed a free to restore the lead, it felt significant.

Sure enough, Johnny Heaney gave Galway the lead for the first time since the opening minutes and another replacement, Tomo Culhane, whose wide in Sligo let Armagh off the hook in the last group match, made no mistake this time around. O’Callaghan cut the margin back to one but not even he could close the gap by the time Seán Hurson whistled it up.

Galway’s Johnny Heaney celebrates a late point. Photograph: Ryan Byrne/Inpho

Dublin had started the match strongly and maintained their grip. Galway stayed with them for a few minutes but after Walsh had stepped inside to equalise at 0-2 apiece, Dublin struck back. Paul Mannion took a forward mark, kicked in to O’Callaghan and he spotted the incoming Brian Fenton, whose kick pushed Dublin back into a lead they carried all the way to half-time.

Galway looked sluggish by comparison, not bringing much energy to pressing their opponents’ busy possession-based attacks, but they stayed in touch. Their principal vehicle was Walsh, who persecuted John Small and kicked two lovely points and converted his frees.

But Dublin moved well and looked formidable stitching attacks together and finishing economically. Manager Dessie Farrell had gone for a full-court press by naming experienced players hitherto held for bench impact.

Mannion opened impressively slipping his man for a point whereas Jack McCaffrey brought expected energy to counterattacks and captain James McCarthy was composed on the ball. All in all, they were well in control.

Yet the margin never exceeded five points, 0-8 to 0-3 and 0-11 to 0-6, and all the while Galway chipped away at the scoreboard.

Afterwards Farrell said that they had felt they had become too predictable in running the bench and had decided to start the players in question. The problem was that when impact was needed in the second half, the replacements lacked the stardust of those who had started.

The Connacht champions perhaps were feeling the attrition of their more recent match but the most impressive elements of their play to date had been subdued in the first half, apart from Walsh’s shooting.

Galway’s Cillian McDaid puts pressure on Dublin's Con O’Callaghan as he attempts a late point to level the game. Photograph: James Crombie/Inpho

Joyce, too, had chosen to start his first-choice players despite injury concerns and full forward Damien Comer found it hard to get into the match with Seán McMahon a constant physical presence marking him.

Their strength in the middle was also a bit dialled down as Dublin came pouring through with plenty of possession, whereas their hitherto excellent defence was uncharacteristically standoffish.

They made the best possible start to the second half. Matthew Tierney caught the ball and set up McDaid for a point to cut the margin to three, 0-8 to 0-11. McDaid came strongly into it and would win the RTÉ man of the match award with three second-half points.

Their defence tightened and Dylan McHugh began to make familiar incisions and as their challenge strengthened the life force of the champions ebbed.

Farrell would acknowledge later that there were a number of players, who had been huge influences on the county’s greatest era but who probably wouldn’t be back.

Galway push on and will discover their semi-final opponents after Sunday’s matches.

GALWAY: C Gleeson; J McGrath, S Fitzgerald, J Glynn; D McHugh (0-1), L Silke, S Mulkerrin; P Conroy (0-1), J Maher (0-1); S Kelly (capt), M Tierney (0-1, m), C McDaid (0-3); R Finnerty, D Comer, S Walsh (0-7, 4f).

Subs: C D’Arcy (0-1) for Kelly (22 mins); L Ó Conghaile for Finnerty (47); Johnny Heaney (0-1) for Tierney (54); Cian Hernon for Fitzgerald (60); Tomo Culhane (0-1) for Walsh (65).

DUBLIN: S Cluxton; J Small (0-1), S McMahon, M Fitzsimons; E Murchan, J McCarthy (0-1), J McCaffrey; B Fenton (0-1), B Howard; C Kilkenny (0-2), S Bugler (0-1), N Scully; P Mannion (0-1), C O’Callaghan (0-4, 2m 1f), C Costello (0-4, 2f, 1 45).

Subs: C Basquel for Mannion (48 mins); R McGarry (0-1) for Scully (53); T Lahiff for McCaffrey (59); P Small for Costello (66), L O’Dell for Murchan (72).

Referee: S Hurson (Tyrone).