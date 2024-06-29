Champions Cork make big statement as camogie’s final six confirmed

Defending champions Cork appear to be hitting form at the right time in the Glen Dimplex All-Ireland camogie championship on the evidence of a stunning 2-16 to 1-7 victory over previously unbeaten Galway at SuperValu Páirc Uí Chaoimh.

The win means Ger Manley’s side earn top spot in Group Two and advance to the semi-final at UPMC Nowlan Park on July 27th with a 100 per cent record.

It was a similar story for league champions Tipperary, who finished Group One with five successes from five by virtue of inflicting a first defeat of the campaign on Kilkenny in a far more competitive affair at The Ragg that finished 1-15 to 0-15.

With last year’s runners-up Waterford and Dublin securing the final qualifying positions thanks to easy wins against Derry (3-15 to 0-6) and Down (4-19 to 0-6) respectively, it means that next weekend’s quarter-final pairings are now known.

The games, taking place as double-headers with the All-Ireland hurling semi-finals at Croke Park, will involve the Dubs crossing swords with Kilkenny at 12.30pm on Saturday, while the Galway and Waterford will clash in a mouthwatering contest at 1.30pm on Sunday.

Limerick survived a furious fightback by Antrim to retain their senior status by virtue of a 2-17 to 3-12 scoreline at Mick Neville Park in Rathkeale. As bottom team in Group One, Antrim will be playing intermediate camogie next year along with Group Two basement side Down.

RESULTS

Group 1

Limerick 2-17 Antrim 3-12

Tipperary 1-15 Kilkenny 0-15

Waterford 3-15 Derry0-6

Group 2

Down 0-6 Dublin 4-19

Cork 2-16 Galway 1-7

Clare 1-15 Wexford 1-11