Whelan hoping Glynn can prove the missing piece in Galway’s puzzling jigsaw

Johnny Glynn: the former Galway hurler, who helped New York defeat Leitrim in last year's Connacht Football Championship, trained recently with Henry Shefflin's team. Photograph: James Crombie/Inpho

In his third year as Galway manager, and with an increasing expectation upon King Henry to produce a Midas touch, perhaps recalling Johnny Glynn is the move that will turn to gold.

“A phenomenal guy,” was Galway captain Conor Whelan’s summary of the multi-talented Glynn.

The duo were forward colleagues in 2017 when Galway won their last All-Ireland and, seven years on, the hope is that they can conjure something special again.

Glynn hasn’t featured for Galway since 2019, mainly because he’s based in New York, though he did play for his club Ardrahan last season. At just 30, and with a hulking 6ft-5in frame and a killer first touch, he clearly still has loads to offer, particularly close to goal.

Glynn’s return apparently hasn’t come soon enough for him to help them out against Limerick on Saturday afternoon – the winner will be guaranteed a National League semi-final place – but he is expected to be part of a warm-weather training camp at the end of the month.

“He was back training with us last week,” said Whelan at the launch of Insomnia’s five-year partnership with the GAA and GPA.

“He’s gone back to New York this week. As I said, a phenomenal guy. I won the All-Ireland with him in 2017 and know him personally as a friend as well and we’ve always stayed in contact. He played very well for his club last year and the guys wanted to see what he had to offer. He’s in very good shape so we’re hoping he’s going to be part of the group.”

It remains to be seen where Glynn makes his base while playing for Galway, in Ireland or New York.

“Obviously he’s living over in New York,” noted Whelan. “He’d probably want to move home to give himself the best chance of playing but there’s lots of moving parts to that.”

Glynn didn’t entirely turn his back on intercounty activity after exiting the Galway panel in 2019. Just last year he captained the New York footballers from midfield in their memorable Connacht SFC defeat of Leitrim.

How boss Shefflin utilises Glynn’s unique skill set in the race for the MacCarthy Cup – even a Leinster SHC title may suffice for Galway supporters at this stage – will be a talking point in the Championship.

“I think he was doing ju-jitsu and different stuff as well in New York,” said Whelan. “He’s not your average GAA player. I think he was one of the main driving forces behind the New York footballers. Johnny’s that kind of guy, he’s an all or nothing kind of guy.

Galway hurler Conor Whelan at the launch of Insomnia’s five-year partnership with the GAA/GPA at Croke Park in Dublin. 'He’s[Glynn] in very good shape so we’re hoping he’s going to be part of the group.' Photograph: Sam Barnes/Sportsfile

“He’s unique, he’s not the kind of guy you’d pick up off the side of the street. We’ve definitely missed him the last couple of years. There have been different times when he was looking at coming back for a multitude of different reasons but his job and his wife are in New York.”

Whelan won’t make Saturday’s clash with Limerick either. The team skipper, and former captain Daithí Burke, were both dismissed on straight red cards against Dublin last weekend so will miss the repeat of the 2018 All-Ireland final.

Whelan couldn’t have too many complaints for his red card following a dangerous pull across full back Paddy Smyth. Maybe he would have missed the game anyway due to a hand injury suffered this week but he’ll definitely be getting a rest now.

“I hadn’t much choice on that one,” he grimaced. “Look, upon reflection, I probably would have handled it differently. I’m serving my penance for that. Some days it goes for you and some days it doesn’t. It probably just boiled over a little bit.”

Shefflin appeared to cut Whelan some slack in his post-match comments when he suggested the experienced forward may have received ‘punishment’ throughout the game and, perhaps, wasn’t fully protected in that regard.

“I just think, personally speaking, it’s my responsibility,” said Whelan. “It’s the learning you take from it.”

It’s all about learning and education these days for Whelan who, away from hurling, is studying for a PhD in the area of mental health and the wellbeing of athletes. He spent three months last winter in Australia, New Zealand and Japan, investigating other games like the AFL and interviewing players and athletes.

The obvious question is how he feels the GAA shapes up in terms of looking after its players’ mental health.

“I think there are significant gaps in terms of players being aware of what they’re experiencing and the second part then is getting help for that,” he said.

Whelan’s cousin, former Galway player Niall Donohue, died by suicide in 2013.

“Obviously Niall is a factor in it,” said Whelan of his studies. “But I have a very big personal interest in mental health and wellbeing.”