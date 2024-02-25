Blaine Hughes saves a late penalty as Armagh and Donegal battle for a draw

Armagh 1-9 Donegal 0-12

Armagh goalkeeper Blaine Hughes saved a 65th minute penalty from Donegal’s Oisín Gallen as the top teams in Division Two couldn’t be separated at the Athletic Grounds.

Rían O’Neill, making his first appearance of the season, might have won the game with an incredible point from out on the sideline early in the four minutes of injury-time, but Shane O’Donnell’s 73rd minute equaliser earned Donegal a deserved draw.

FIRST QUARTER (0-15 mins)

The opening quarter was a very conservative affair with both sides figuring out the tactical approach of their opponents – the teams largely mirroring each other as they attacked and defended like the tide, pushing in before then drawing back out when not in possession. Peadar Mogan notched the game’s first score in the eighth minute while Michael Langan doubled Donegal’s advantage moments later. Armagh’s first score was a point by Conor O’Neill in the 13th minute, but Paddy McBrearty responded immediately for the visitors.

Donegal 0-3 Armagh 0-1

SECOND QUARTER (16mins-ht)

Andrew Murnin’s goal in the 18th minute was the score that had Armagh marginally ahead at the turnaround. But if Murnin’s finish was tasty, the goal was created by the most sumptuous of passes from Ciarán Mackin – whose beautifully measured ball went over the top of the Donegal defence and sent Murnin straight through on goal. Armagh actually led 1-5 to 0-4 approaching the half hour mark, but Donegal scored the last three points of the opening period to leave the minimum between the sides at the break.

Armagh 1-5 Donegal 0-7

THIRD QUARTER (ht-50mins)

Armagh failed to score during the third quarter, with Donegal adding points from Paddy McBrearty and Oisín Gallen (two) to edge in front. It was a frustrating period for Armagh, but the introduction of Rían O’Neill off the bench did draw a rousing reception from the home fans among the 11,252 in the Athletic Grounds.

Donegal 0-10 Armagh 1-5

FOURTH QUARTER (51mins-ft)

Joe McElroy’s 52nd minute point was Armagh’s first score in 23 minutes. Rory Grugan drew the sides level with a stunning point soon after, throwing dummies like confetti to the Donegal defence before slicing the ball over the bar. But Grugan kicked a wide which was just as stunning moments later, pulling his effort well wide of the Donegal posts from close range. With the sides level in the 64th minute, Michael Langan reacted quickest to grab the rebound from Jamie Brennan’s shot and the Donegal midfielder was immediately dragged to the ground for a penalty.

Gallen took the spot kick but Blaine Hughes dived to his left and made a great save. Rían O’Neill looked to have won the game with a 71st minute wonder-point but O’Donnell replied with an equaliser moments later. Jarly Óg Burns had a chance to win the encounter with the last attack of the game but his fisted effort fell short. So, a share of the spoils for two teams likely to meet again in the Division Two league final.

Armagh 1-9 Donegal 0-12

ARMAGH: Blaine Hughes; Peter McGrane, Paddy Burns, Aaron McKay; Conor O’Neill (0-2), Greg McCabe, Aidan Forker (0-1); Ciarán Mackin, Connaire Mackin; Conor Turbitt, Rory Grugan (0-2), Joe McElroy (0-1); Cian McConville, Andrew Murnin (1-1), Oisín Conaty (0-1).

Subs: Jason Duffy for McConville (ht), Jarly Óg Burns for Connaire Mackin (42 mins), Rían O’Neill (0-1) for Forker (46 mins), Stefan Campbell for Turbitt (51 mins), Jemar Hall for Conor O’Neill (66 mins).

DONEGAL: Shaun Patton; Mark Curran, Brendan McCole, Stephen McMenamin; Ryan McHugh, Caolan McGonagle, Ciarán Thompson (0-1); Hugh McFadden, Michael Langan (0-1); Odhrán Doherty, Ciarán Moore, Peadar Mogan (0-1); Paddy McBrearty (0-4, two frees), Oisín Gallen (0-4, two frees, two marks), Dáire Ó Baoill.

Subs: Shane O’Donnell (0-1) for McFadden (41 mins), Jeaic McKelvey for Doherty (49 mins), Jamie Brennan for Ó Baoill (53 mins).

REFEREE: Noel Mooney (Cavan)