Justin McNulty appointed manager of Laois senior football team

Laois have appointed former Armagh All-Ireland winner Justin McNulty as manager of the county’s footballers for a three-year term. The news had been expected in recent days but there is nothing further on his backroom team beyond an undertaking that he will “work with the county board and the players’ leadership group to finalise his coaching team”.

It will be his second spell with Laois, having managed the county from 2010 to 2013, taking them to Division One and an All-Ireland quarter-final, where they lost narrowly to champions Dublin.

McNulty, MLA for Newry and Armagh in the Northern Ireland Assembly, succeeds Billy Sheehan.

Meanwhile Roscommon’s Niall Kilroy has announced his retirement from intercounty football. Holder of two Connacht medals from 2017 and 2019, the Fuerty player made his debut in the league defeat against Longford in 2012, coming on as a replacement, and went on to make 91 appearances for his county, scoring 3-45.

In a statement released by the county, Kilroy said:

“Playing for Roscommon has been an immense honour for me. My childhood dream was to play for my county in Croke Park and I was lucky enough to do this in both football and hurling.

“A lot of people helped me throughout my playing career. Firstly, I will be forever grateful to my wife Aisling, my parents Jack and Marian, and my extended family for all their unending support.

“Thanks to my clubs, Tremane, St. Ciaran’s, and Fuerty, who nurtured my skills and talents down the years. A special thanks to all my team-mates for the lifelong friendships, forged both on and off the field. Their loyalty, commitment and dedication helped me to give everything I had, anytime I took to the field.”

On behalf of the county board, chair Brian Carroll thanked Kilroy for his “outstanding commitment and dedication” and wished him well for the future.