Beaten finalists Kerry lead the way as women’s football All Star nominations revealed

All-Ireland senior finalists Dublin and Kerry dominate the list of nominations for the 2023 TG4 women’s football All Star awards.
Despite losing the final at Croke Park on August 13th, Kerry lead the way with 13 nominations, with Dublin receiving 12, while the list of 45 nominees includes nine players from the 2022 TG4 All Star team.
Dublin captured a sixth All-Ireland senior title this year – and their first since 2020 – while Kerry landed the Lidl National League Division 1 title before advancing to a second successive All-Ireland final.
Mayo, who lost out to Kerry at the semi-final stage, have five players nominated. There are three nominations each for Armagh, Cork, Donegal and Meath – the 2021 and 2022 All-Ireland champions – while Clare, Galway and Kildare have one apiece.
Dublin’s 12 nominees are goalkeeper Abby Shiels, defenders Niamh Crowley, Leah Caffrey, Martha Byrne and Lauren Magee, midfield pair Jennifer Dunne and Eilish O’Dowd, and forwards Orlagh Nolan, Caoimhe O’Connor, Kate Sullivan, team captain Carla Rowe and Hannah Tyrrell, who was the Player of the Match in the final.
Kerry’s 13 nominees are goalkeeper Ciara Butler, defenders Kayleigh Cronin, Eilís Lynch, Emma Costello, Cáit Lynch and Aishling O’Connell, midfielders Louise Galvin and Lorraine Scanlon, and forwards Niamh Carmody, Anna Galvin, Louise Ní Mhuircheartaigh – who was the senior championship’s top scorer – Danielle O’Leary and captain Síofra O’Shea.
Clare’s Fidelma Marrinan (forward) and Kildare’s Róisín Byrne (forward) are the two players from the intermediate grade who earn All Star nominations.
Marrinan claimed the Golden Boot award as leading overall scorer in the 2023 All-Ireland championships, while Byrne was Player of the Match for champions Kildare in the intermediate final against Clare.
The 2023 TG4 All Star team will be announced at a gala banquet at the Bonnington Dublin Hotel on Saturday, November 18th. The 2023 TG4 junior, intermediate and senior Players’ Player of the Year award winners will also be revealed on the night, while the 2023 inductee into the Ladies Gaelic Football Association (LGFA) Hall of Fame will be acknowledged.
2023 TG4 All Star nominees
Goalkeepers
Abby Shiels – Dublin
Ciara Butler – Kerry
Monica McGuirk – Meath
Full-back line
Clodagh McCambridge – Armagh
Róisín Phelan – Cork
Niamh Crowley – Dublin
Leah Caffrey – Dublin
Kayleigh Cronin – Kerry
Eilís Lynch – Kerry
Danielle Caldwell – Mayo
Clodagh McManamon – Mayo
Mary Kate Lynch – Meath
Half-back line
Lauren McConville – Armagh
Amy Boyle Carr – Donegal
Martha Byrne – Dublin
Lauren Magee – Dublin
Emma Costello – Kerry
Cáit Lynch – Kerry
Aishling O’Connell – Kerry
Ciara Needham – Mayo
Kathryn Sullivan – Mayo
Midfield
Niamh McLaughlin – Donegal
Jennifer Dunne – Dublin
Eilish O’Dowd – Dublin
Louise Galvin – Kerry
Lorraine Scanlon – Kerry
Nicola Ward – Galway
Half-forward line
Fidelma Marrinan – Clare
Ciara O’Sullivan – Cork
Orlagh Nolan – Dublin
Caoimhe O’Connor – Dublin
Kate Sullivan – Dublin
Niamh Carmody – Kerry
Anna Galvin – Kerry
Sinéad Cafferky – Mayo
Emma Duggan – Meath
Full-forward line
Aoife McCoy – Armagh
Doireann O’Sullivan – Cork
Niamh Hegarty – Donegal
Carla Rowe – Dublin
Hannah Tyrrell – Dublin
Louise Ní Mhuircheartaigh – Kerry
Danielle O’Leary – Kerry
Síofra O’Shea – Kerry
Róisín Byrne – Kildare