County championship round-up: Thurles Sarsfields to face Loughmore-Castleiney in Tipperary semi-finals

Drom and Inch's Kevin Hassett is challenged by Aidan McCormack of Thurles Sarsfields during the Tipperary SHC Quarter-Final match at FBD Semple Stadium. Photograph: Tom Maher/Inpho

Pádraic Maher’s Thurles Sarsfields will face Loughmore-Castleiney in the Tipperary senior hurling championship semi-finals, after his side’s comprehensive 0-24 to 1-12 victory over Drom & Inch on Sunday.

The former Tipperary captain, in his first year managing his home club, is hoping to guide Thurles to a first Tipp SHC title since 2017.

They never looked in trouble at Semple Stadium, leading 0-15 to 0-8 at the interval and extending their advantage on the restart to win by nine.

The curtain-raiser in Thurles between Toomevara and Clonoulty-Rossmore required extra-time. The game finished 2-16 to 1-19 at the end of normal time, but a third Toomevara goal helped see them over the line for a 3-30 to 1-24 extra-time victory. Substitute Adam Hall scored 2-3 for the victors.

The draw for the semi-finals took place on Sunday evening – with Thurles to meet Loughmore-Castleiney while Toomevara will face Kiladangan, who lost last year’s decider after a replay.

Meanwhile, the Cork SHC semi-finals will see St Finbarr’s face Midleton, and Sarsfields meet Imokilly.

Sarsfields beat Blackrock 1-15 to 0-15 on Sunday at Páirc Uí Chaoimh, with Jack O’Connor’s first-half goal proving to be the difference.

Imokilly were dominant in their 1-29 to 1-16 quarter-final victory over Douglas on Sunday evening, also at Páirc Uí Chaoimh. On Saturday, reigning champions St Finbarr’s beat Charleville 1-22 to 0-15

One of the more noteworthy results of the weekend came from Fermoy on Saturday evening when Kanturk beat Glen Rovers 1-16 to 1-13 in a Cork SHC relegation playoff.

The defeat marks the end of the Glen’s 97-year involvement in the top tier of Cork club hurling, with the renowned Blackpool outfit dropping out of the premier grade for 2024.

In Galway, six in-a-row chasing St Thomas’ will face Cappataggle in the quarter-finals of the county senior hurling championship after Sunday evening’s draw. Loughrea, who lost last year’s Galway SHC final, will play Clarinbridge in the last eight while the remaining clashes will see Castlegar meet Turloughmore while Oranmore-Maree will go up against Sarsfields.

Shinrone, the reigning Offaly senior hurling champions, needed extra-time to see off Birr in their quarter-final clash. A Morgan Watkins goal at the end of normal time kept Birr’s chances alive and sent the game to extra-time, 2-19 to 1-22. Despite another Watkins goal in the extra period Birr couldn’t hold back Shinrone, who finished strongly to run out 1-30 to 3-22 winners.

Slaughtneil claimed their 11th consecutive Derry senior hurling championship with a straightforward 3-23 to 1-9 victory over Kevin Lynch’s in Sunday’s final at Owenbeg. Slaughtneil captain Brendan Rogers scored 3-2.

Following Saturday night’s last round of group games in the Dublin senior hurling championship, Lucan Sarsfields and St Vincent’s have advanced to the semi-finals. The two quarter-finals will see Ballyboden face Cuala while Kilmacud Crokes must take on Na Fianna. Crokes and Na Fianna is a repeat of last year’s county final which was won by the Stillorgan outfit.

The Laois SFC semi-finals will see Portarlington face St Joseph’s, and Portlaoise against Graiguecullen. Both games will be played in a fortnight.

Cratloe, St Breckan’s, Miltown St Joseph’s and reigning champions Éire Óg are all through to the semi-finals of the Clare senior football championship.

The Carlow SFC semi-finals will see Bagenalstown Gaels face Tinryland, who were beaten in last year’s decider, and Éire Óg take on Rathvilly.