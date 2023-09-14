Landmark survey reveals overwhelming support for GAA, LGFA and Camogie association to amalgamate

Nine out of 10 respondents in a recent survey support integration of the Gaelic Athletic Association, Camogie Association and Ladies Gaelic Football Association. Photograph: Sportsfile

The committee examining a strategy for the integration of Gaelic games will publish its roadmap early next year after a landmark survey revealed overwhelming support for the three bodies to amalgamate.

The survey, commissioned by the Steering Group on Integration of the Gaelic Athletic Association, Camogie Association and Ladies Gaelic Football Association, found that nine out of 10 respondents “believe integration will be ‘positive’ for Gaelic games, with seven in 10 feeling it will be ‘very positive’.”

Over 30,000 members from the three associations completed the survey in what the SGI say is the largest ever membership response to a sports survey in Ireland. The initial findings demonstrate strong support for accelerating the integration process – an undertaking some argue continues to be needlessly ponderous.

“We greatly appreciate the time and the effort that people made to take part in this survey and thank them sincerely,” said chair of the SGI, Mary McAleese.

“The significant engagement of more than 30,000 members says a lot about how passionate the ordinary membership of the Camogie Association, LGFA and GAA is about this issue and how anxious they were to have their voices heard.

“The fact that nine out of 10 members believe that integration will be positive for Gaelic games sends a very clear message about what their vision for the future is.

“There is work to be done, but there is a mandate there from members who have spoken and who have been heard.”

The full findings of the survey are currently being compiled and will be added to the feedback from previous engagements that the SGI has had with volunteer leadership at club, county and provincial levels, representatives of the staff and administration of all three associations, as well as engaging with players.

The SGI has given itself a deadline of February 2024 for the publication of its integration roadmap.