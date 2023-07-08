Jonny Cooper: For the teams left in the All-Ireland race, these days are about learning and loving

For years I would study Mayo’s Andy Moran on tapes. Stop, rewind, play. Knowing that if I was asked I needed to be ready. Last Sunday Andy and I met up outside Croke Park. Along with his two kids and wife Jennifer we were able to share a conversation for a few minutes. This time as civilians. Being three yards away from him felt strange – for years I had endeavoured to be closer!

Having said thank you and goodbye, I walked on heading for my seat. I was reminded of the massive respect that I have for him. On the pitch you need to take things to the absolute limit – that was my way of showing respect. This week the profound layers of how incredible the GAA is struck me most.

Every angle of last weekend stayed with me. The chatter of nervous conversations walking towards the stadium. The many parents and children walking in together, creating memories. Fans scribbling notes of scorers on the match programme. People forensically recording each team warm-up looking to learn. The referees coming out and going through their routine in their preparation, just the same as the teams do.

The commitment of each supporter is immense. Each with a unique story. On the way to the ground I met two Dublin supporters over from Boston. They have lived there for years now. One example of the care they have for the players. The players are their heroes.

Over the weekend I noticed first-hand the crowd energy ebb and flow alongside the game. Naturally supporters are clapping moments of brilliance and scolding someone in others. Which is different for a player. They train diligently to remain present in the moment.

Watching on I had the privilege to track players in their house. Some like Kerry’s Diarmuid O’Connor revelling, gliding on top of the ground. Others like Mayo’s Paddy Durcan showing crucial leadership, taking the game to Dublin. We are lucky to have the calibre of players put on the show that they do.

From the rapid skill of Ruairí Canavan, the courage off all 10 penalty-takers in the Armagh and Monaghan game, the relentless runs off the ball by Cormac Costello, the eloquence of Aidan Forker speaking to the TV interviewer after the game having just been announced man of the match, to the inner game of perseverance from Dean Rock all these years later coming on with six minutes to play and making an impact for his team.

I am completely biased, but the GAA has lots to be immensely proud of.

Last Sunday Mayo and Dublin met again. Though the result got away from Mayo in the end it was a close and physical encounter in the first half. At the final whistle there were many examples of respect. Brian Fenton and Diarmuid O’Connor shared a word of thanks under the Cusack Stand – just 10 minutes earlier they were going toe to toe. Neither willing to back down for their team.

On the Saturday you saw similar with the battle between Kerry and Tyrone, with Paudie Clifford and Conor Meyler as close to each other as they deemed necessary. Both top players. Desperate to do the job for the team that they have been entrusted with.

Each of the four winners will be happy for different reasons.

Kerry’s Paudie Clifford and Conor Meyler of Tyrone during their All-Ireland senior championship quarter-final at Croke Park. Photograph: James Crombie/Inpho

For Kerry they had all the answers for the questions that Tyrone asked. Their mix of skill, cohesion and experience combined to make it very tough for Tyrone to get any real momentum. Being the first of the four games over the weekend, they had three advantages. More recovery time. A chance to watch a potential opponent live. The opportunity to send a subtle message to anyone watching on.

Over the course of the Monaghan v Armagh game neither team were ahead by more than one point across the 90 minutes of football. Incredibly close stuff, with Monaghan only just ahead after 20 penalty kicks. Monaghan will never go away. They always have that character.

In addition the depth and mix to their team is built nicely. The experience of players like Ryan Wylie, the exuberance of Gary Mohan, quality of Conor McManus and the form of players like Conor McCarthy. Their next game is against Dublin, a team they relegated to Division Two just over a year ago in Clones. They will no doubt be really looking forward to that opportunity. Croke Park. Another full-throated travelling support. Another chance to knock Dublin out.

Of the four semi-finalists Derry are the team that will feel they can improve the most. A hard-fought win over Cork means they go into their semi-final versus Kerry slightly under the radar. To Cork’s credit Shane McGuigan didn’t score from play and Derry only had a 48 per cent shot-conversion rate. Right there are two areas in which they will feel they can improve. As a player this will give them a sharp focus in the hunt for key gains by next weekend.

Before the Dublin and Mayo game you felt that if either team caught fire they would be hard to stop. The disallowed Jordan Flynn goal would have put Mayo up by four in the 28th minute of the first half. Likewise, the Eoghan McLoughlin missed goal chance that hit the post in the 50th minute would have brought Mayo back to four.

Two big moments. Neither materialised for Mayo. Dublin just had way too much from all angles. The next day for them it’s a Monaghan team they will know very well. Clones last year is a recent example of what could happen.

As the semi-final games approach the next week is a great buzz for everyone involved. Players, coaches, managers, officials, supporters and particularly the players’ clubs.

It reminded me of something I heard recently from Scott Robertson, the newly-named All Blacks manager who will be taking over after the Rugby World Cup later this year. He has led the most dominant rugby franchise in the world, the Crusaders, for seven years and won seven Super Rugby titles. A dynasty.

After their most recent win two weeks ago he highlighted the critical importance of two things for performing in pressure games. Working diligently daily to absorb all the learning available. And loving the energy required for pressure opportunities.

That’s where the players will be now. Learning and loving.