Derry secure top spot in group as Clare’s manager Colm Collins calls it a day

All-Ireland SFC Group 4, Round 3: Derry 1-19 Clare 1-13

Derry secured top spot in All-Ireland SFC Group 4 as Clare GAA announced that manager Colm Collins was stepping down from his role.

After 10 years in the job, Collins said he felt it was time to pass the baton to someone else.

It was a spirited performance by Clare in Collins’s last game. A first glance at the scoreboard would suggest that this was comfortable victory for the Ulster champions, but in fact it was anything but.

Emmet McMahon’s 22nd-minute goal briefly shot the Munster men into a one-point lead and the Banner men stayed in touch with the Ulster champions for the remainder of what was largely a tetchy opening period.

READ MORE

Derry had started with the intent of a side hell-bent on claiming top spot, but once McMahon rolled the ball into the Derry net, Clare’s confidence soared and the Oakleafers found themselves in a dogfight.

👏👏 Big boots to fill. Míle míle buíochas Colm . 💪🟡🔵🟡 pic.twitter.com/AsUJJTGhiJ — Clare Gaa (@GaaClare) June 17, 2023

But a blistering start to the second half, including a quick-fire 1-2 in less than two minutes, and once Benny Heron finished to the Clare net 47 after minutes, any thoughts of a Clare upset were quickly laid to rest.

This six-point win coupled with Donegal’s victory over Monaghan meant that Derry finishes top of Sam Maguire Group 4, and last year’s beaten semi-finalists can look forward to an All-Ireland quarter-final in two weeks time.

Shane McGuigan was again to the fore for Derry and he kicked the first of his nine-points arrived after just two minutes. The Slaughtneil man dusted himself down after he was fouled by Manus Doherty.

Derry goalkeeper Odhran Lynch has found himself involved in many Derry attacks this season and he didn’t hesitate when offered a yard of space in the fifth minute to double Derry’s lead.

Emmet McMahon claimed Clare’s first score of the evening in the 9th minute but Derry’s dominance didn’t let up as Ethan Doherty and McGuigan pushed Derry’s lead out to three-points by the 15th minute mark.

Jamie Malone kicked Clare’s first score from play in the 19th minute three minutes later Colm Collins men took the lead for the first time.

Brian McNamara pass over the top of the Derry rearguard put McMahon in the clear and his dummy left Lynch stranded allowing McMahon to cooly roll the ball into the Derry net despite the best efforts of the covering Conor Doherty.

Lynch quickly added a second point but Clare grew into the contest and at half time it was all square at Derry 0-9 Clare 1-6.

But Derry showed their championship pedigree in the third quarter and when Heron was on hand to turn Eoin McEvoy’s pass into the Clare net there was no way back for the Banner men.

Derry: O Lynch (0-2), Padraig Cassidy, E McEvoy, C McCluskey, C Doherty, G McKinless (0-2), P McGrogan, C Glass, B Rogers, B Heron (1-0), Paul Cassidy (0-3), E Doherty (0-1), C McFaul. S McGuigan (0-8 4f), N Loughlin (0-3 1f).

Subs: N Toner for Pádraig Cassidy (47), Ben McCarron for McFaul (56), Shea Downey for B Heron (60), Paul McNeil for Glass (66), D Cassidy for McEvoy (72).

Clare: S Ryan, R Lanigan, C Russell, M Doherty, A Sweeney, P Lillis, C Rouine, C O’Connor, D Bohannon (0-1), D Walsh (0-1), E McMahon (1-6 6f), J Malone (0-3 1f), B McNamara, K Sexton, P Collins.

Subs: M Garry (0-1) for Rouine (HT), A Griffin for O’Connor (51), I Ugweru for Sweeney (53), M McInerney (0-1) (53), D O’Neill for Bohannon (67).

Referee: Sean Hurson (Tyrone).