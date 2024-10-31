Martin Mulkerrins takes assertive win over Peter Funchion to advance to World 4-Wall Championships semi-final

Martin Mulkerrins in action in the Open Men's quarter final during day six of the O'Neills.com World 4-Wall Championships at Croke Park. Photograph: Stephen Marken/Sportsfile

Number one seed Martin Mulkerrins sent out a warning shot to the opposition as he recorded an emphatic 15-8, 15-0 win over the in-form Peter Funchion to advance to the semi-finals of the O’Neills.com World 4-Wall Championships in Croke Park.

Funchion, who had ousted top Mexican Daniel Cordova the day before, had no answer to the Texas-based Moycullen man’s power and aggressive play. Mulkerrins will now meet five-time world champion Paul Brady who, at 45, sensationally qualified for the semi-finals with a 15-5, 15-6 win over Cork’s Daniel Relihan.

“I’m very happy with the performance, I was fully focused on myself in there. Before the game, I don’t think anyone including myself would have expected it to pan out the way it did, I’m not reading too much into it, Peter had a huge tussle with Daniel Cordova yesterday and a tough doubles game as well,” said Mulkerrins.

“I was taking it round by round but of course, you want to be at the business end, that’s what everyone is here for and anyone telling you otherwise is kind of messing.

READ MORE

“When I started playing handball, Paul was the guy and he’s obviously still there, he’s that good. It’s a dream for me to be here, this is where I want to be and what I have been preparing for. To be in Croke Park in handball’s centenary year, with a sell-out crowd, playing Paul Brady, it’s a fantastic occasion, great for the sport and I’m really looking forward to it.”

In the match of the tournament thus far, 2022 All-Ireland Senior Singles champion Diarmaid Nash of Clare defeated Killian Carroll 15-1, 8-15, 11-8. Nash will now take on Mallow’s David Walsh, who sensationally knocked out Team Ireland captain Robbie McCarthy in the final match of the day (8-15, 15-8, 11-9).

In the Ladies Open, Galway woman Niamh Heffernan also produced an upset as she defeated Tyrone’s Eilise McCrory 15-4, 15-8 to join Ciana Ní Churraoin, Fiona Tully and Martina McMahon in the semi-finals.