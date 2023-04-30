Galway strike at the death to force a draw in roller-coaster clash with Kilkenny

Galway’s Cathal Mannion in possession during the Leinster championship clash against Kilkenny at UPMC Nowlan Park. Photograph: James Crombie/Inpho

Kilkenny 0-28 Galway 1-25

Galway replacement Declan McLoughlin lined up a 77th-minute shot from out on the left side of Nowlan Park and floated over a scarcely believable equaliser to finish a roller-coaster Leinster championship encounter on Sunday.

Both teams will be reproaching themselves for not winning but Galway will feel more relieved to have achieved the draw that sees their manager Henry Shefflin record an honours-even verdict on his first visit home.

Level at half-time, the match looked to have swung decisively in the home side’s direction after they had come out, clearly more energised and put the squeeze on a strangely listless Galway, who compounded the coughing up of possession to hungrier opponents by shooting some punishing wides.

It all added up to a six-point lead for Derek Lyng’s team when they led 0-24 to 0-15 entering the final quarter.

A first half of almost incessant scoring, coming in at nearly one a minute, in a largely tit-for-tat sequence had kept the big bank holiday crowd attentive.

Galway looked to have taken the initiative on the scoreboard after Brian Concannon had raced onto a breaking ball after a contest for Jack Grealish’s long clearance and planted it in the net to overturn Kilkenny’s early advantage at 0-4 to 0-3.

Concannon was having possibly his best match for Galway and by half-time had amassed 1-4 from play. Eoin Cody matched him for points in the same period and all told there were 16 different scorers before the break. By the end there had been 54 scores and 24 different scorers.

The visitors were also playing with assurance around the field. Éanna Murphy’s puck-outs were finding his men and they launched plenty of attacks and buzzed around menacingly – Conor Whelan leading the turnover harassment that created a chance for Cianan Fahy in the 17th minute – none more so than Concannon.

But just as they looked to be taking control after Ronan Glennon’s 23rd minute point pushed them four ahead, a Ballyhale task force of TJ Reid, Adrian Mullen and Darragh Corcoran pulled it level by the half-hour.

Shots were flying over from everywhere. Mikey Butler wasn’t far out of his corner back post when he gave Kilkenny the lead at 0-15 to 1-11. Thanks to Evan Niland, Galway got to the dressingroom on level terms, 1-13 to 0-16.

That 0-2 to 0-8 third-quarter shellacking should have finished Galway. Kilkenny were all craft, flicks and accuracy. Billy Ryan started with his first point and TJ Reid was on hand to convert frees and make a nuisance of himself getting on the ball.

The comeback never looked fully on but Galway began to string scores together getting three in a row from Daithí Burke, Cathal Mannion and Concannon followed after a couple of ripostes by four-in-a-row, courtesy of Pádraic Mannion, Niland and then Jason Flynn, who doubled the ball over the bar after Kevin Cooney’s shot had been saved.

When Reid fired Kilkenny back into a three-point lead in the 68th minute, it looked settled but injury-time points from Niland and replacement Liam Collins set the stage for the last-gasp deliverance.

Kilkenny: Eoin Murphy; Mikey Butler (0-1), Huw Lawlor, Tommy Walsh; David Blanchfield (0-1), Richie Reid, Pádraig Walsh; Darragh Corcoran (0-2), Conor Fogarty; Tommy Clifford (0-1), Adrian Mullen (0-2), John Donnelly (0-2); Billy Ryan (0-2), TJ Reid (0-9, 0-8f), Eoin Cody (0-6). Subs: Martin Keoghan (0-2) for Clifford (half-time), Cian Kenny for P Walsh (47 mins), Alan Murphy for Donnelly (66 mins), Cillian Buckley for Fogarty (74 mins).

Galway: Éanna Murphy; Jack Grealish, Gearóid McInerney, TJ Brennan; Pádraic Mannion (0-1), Daithí Burke (0-1), Joseph Cooney (0-1); Cianan Fahy (0-1), Ronan Glennon (0-1); Cathal Mannion (0-1), Conor Cooney (0-1), Kevin Cooney (0-1); Conor Whelan (0-2), Brian Concannon (1-5), Evan Niland (0-7, 0-6f). Subs: Jason Flynn (0-1) for C Cooney (59 mins), Fintan Burke for Glennon (61 mins), Liam Collins (0-1) for Fahy (66 mins), Declan McLoughlin (0-1) for Whelan (70 mins).

Referee: Johnny Murphy (Limerick).