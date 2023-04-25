Munster football final between Kerry and Clare confirmed for Gaelic Grounds

The 2023 Munster football final will take place at the Gaelic Grounds in Limerick. Photograph: Ben Brady/Inpho

The Munster senior football final between Kerry and Clare has been confirmed for the Gaelic Grounds in Limerick on Sunday, May 7th at 4pm.

Clare had hoped provincial officials would consider fixing the game for Ennis, but at a meeting of the Munster Council CCC on Tuesday night it was decided the match would take place in Limerick.

The venue has hosted the last six Munster senior football deciders between the counties, the most recent of which was in 2000.

Jack O’Connor’s Kerry are strong favourites to retain the Munster title once again, but Clare enter the showdown on the back of wins over Cork and Limerick.