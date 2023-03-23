Monaghan’s Killian Lavelle has red card from Tyrone game rescinded

Monaghan’s Killian Lavelle has had the red card he received in the game against Tyrone rescinded. Photograph: James Crombie/Inpho

Monaghan’s Killian Lavelle has had his recent red card rescinded on Thursday night by the GAA’s Central Hearings Committee. The player was sent off in last Sunday’s league match against Tyrone by referee Joe McQuillan for an alleged off-the-ball foul on Conor Meyler in Clones.

The incident initially appeared to have been ignored but McQullian’s attention was drawn to it by linesman Niall Cullen, and he then issued an immediate red card, which was the second shown to a Monaghan player after Jack McCarron had been dismissed just after half-time for accumulated black and yellow cards.

Lavelle’s sending-off came in the 48th minute and he was reported for ‘kicking with minimal force’. On the basis of the referee’s report, the Central Competitions Control Committee proposed a one-match suspension.

Monaghan challenged on the grounds that the infraction never took place and are believed to have presented video evidence, showing that Lavelle had done nothing wrong and that Meyler’s tumble had been caused by running into his opponent, who did not kick or foul him.

This frees Lavelle for selection for Sunday’s crucial last league fixture against leaders Mayo in Castlebar, which Monaghan will need to win to have any chance of avoiding relegation.