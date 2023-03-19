Thirteen-man Monaghan well beaten by Tyrone as final day relegation battle looms

NFL Division One: Tyrone 2-15 Monaghan 0-13

Monaghan are either on course for relegation or an another of the county’s final-day deliverance performances. Tyrone led from gun to tape in Clones on Sunday afternoon and with the home side picking up two red cards early in the second half, whatever ambiguity existed about the outcome had long dissipated by the end of this Allianz Football League Division One encounter.

It was hardly a surprise that defences dominated or at least defensive sensibilities but Tyrone were far more accomplished both in the shutout and the necessary corollary of breaking forward.

By half-time Monaghan put themselves in a position to compete with a battling second quarter. Gradually they began to find their way around the suffocating embrace of the Tyrone defence and a couple of cleverly constructed marks yielded points for Dessie Ward and Shane Carey.

The problem had been that in Tyrone’s sharp counter-attacks they had found a more hospitable environment than the home side at the other end. In the 13th minute Michael McKernan’s cross into the square found Brian Kennedy – productively deployed at full forward – and he was fouled by Francie Hughes for a penalty, which Peter Harte converted.

In the 27th minute just after much huffing and puffing and a Rory Beggan 45 had hauled Monaghan with two points, 0-5 to 1-4, Darragh Canavan injected some stardust, holding the ball tantalisingly before releasing inside.

Darren Hughes over-committed and Cormac Quinn, up from defensive duties was unopposed to ram home the second goal for a double-score lead, 2-4 to 0-5.

Monaghan simply plugged away and had recouped the goal through Ward’s and Carey’s marks and a free by Michael Bannigan. Canavan completed the scoring before the break for a 2-15 to 0-8 lead..

Any notion that Monaghan would somehow find a solution in the second half withered within a minute when Jack McCarron, who had endured a frustrating first half under house arrest, tripped Kieran McGeary, which added a black card to the yellow he had picked up just before half-time.

Down to 14, it was impossible to see a way back for Monaghan, as Tyrone rattled off the first three scores of the second half from Brian Kennedy, Conn Kilpatrick and Canavan.

Conor McManus came off the bench for the home team and kicked some frees but his team were down to 13 by the 46th minute after an off-the-ball clash between Killian Lavelle and Conor Meyler left the latter in a heap and the former being shown a red card.

Tyrone weren’t under any pressure and picked off scores to win comfortably and head into their final match against Armagh, looking like they may have turned a corner. Monaghan will have to win in Castlebar, which no one has so far managed to do.

TYRONE: Niall Morgan (0-1, 45); Michael McKernan, Pádraig Hampsey, Nathan McCarron; Cormac Quinn (1-0), Frank Burns, Peter Harte (1-1, 1-0p); Brian Kennedy (0-1), Joe Orguz; Conor Meyler, Kieran McGeary, Mattie Donnelly (0-1); Darren McCurry (0-4, 0-2f), Conn Kilpatrick (0-2, 0-1m), Darragh Canavan (0-3).

Subs: Niall Devlin (0-1) for McCarron (49 mins), Ruairi Canavan for McGeary (56 mins), Liam Rafferty for Oguz (62 mins), Richard Donnelly (0-1) for Myler (62 mins), Michael O’Neill for D Canavan (73 mins).

MONAGHAN: Rory Beggan (0-1 45); Thomas McPhilips, Kieran Duffy (capt; 0-1), Francis Hughes; Fintan Kelly, Dessie Ward (0-1m), Ryan O’Toole; Darren Hughes, Killian Lavelle; Shane Carey (0-1), Michael Bannigan (0-4, Conor McCarthy; Seán Jones, Karl Gallagher (0-1m), Jack McCarron.

Subs: Stephen O’Hanlon for Irwin (35 mins), Conor McManus (0-4f) for F Hughes (40 mins), Karl O’Connell for Jones (40 mins), Darragh McAlearney for Ward (62 mins), Aaron Mulligan for Carey (67 mins)

Referee: Joe McQuillan (Cavan).