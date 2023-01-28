Dublin survive shooting woes to secure a one-point win over Kildare

Dublin 1-11 Kildare 0-13

There’s early-season rust and there’s Division Two early season rust. Dublin had a point to spare over Kildare in the end here but it was the sort of display that on another night in another league wouldn’t have cut the mustard. In all their years in Division One, they didn’t get out of many matches intact after scoring 12 times from 30 chances. The tariff isn’t quite as steep when you come down the divisions.

That said, the notion that they were going to eat Division Two whole was always going to get its greatest stress-test in this fixture, given that Kildare had beaten them in the league last year in Newbridge. That was a notably more riotous occasion than this, with a crowd of 17,161 dotted around Croke Park and the shouts of the players echoing around the place. Throw in a generous smattering of new faces and it was hardly the most whizz-bang start a league season has ever seen.

Dublin were able to see it out mostly thanks to a 10-minute spurt early in the second half, during which they stretched their two-point half-time lead out to five. It was their best spell of the game and – coincidentally or not – it was the one period in which they repeatedly sent early ball into the Dublin full-forward line.

Con O’Callaghan had been anonymous throughout the opening half but he rattled off back-to-back points on the restart, both of them coming from long, early deliveries played into him. Cormac Costello had a brilliant goal chance saved by Mark Donnellan after another ball played in from distance and the sense that they might be about to double down on last year’s Leinster final rout was suddenly in the air. But it wasn’t really repeated from there to the end and Kildare were able to hang on and keep it close down the stretch.

“First day out, good to get the win for sure,” said Dessie Farrell afterwards. “But you’d know there was a lot of ring-rustiness and shaking the cobwebs. Our shooting efficiency was poor and our skill execution wasn’t where you’d want it to be at times. That’s to be expected I think.

“Pre-season is pre-season. It’s only when you get to this stage that you get the real litmus test. So there’s always going to be questions around the efficiency and the execution and that’s something to work on. We’re happy with the work-rate and the attitude and we gave some new players exposure. I think we had eight players involved for the first time with a Dublin squad for a National League game.”

All in all, it was middling enough fare from Dublin. The one bit of their play that rhymed in the first half came in the build-up to Brian Fenton’s goal. It was the one time Eoin Murchan got his legs spinning under him, surging down the Dublin right and putting Seán McMahon away behind the cover.

It was also the one time that Fenton managed to deceive Kevin O’Callaghan, ping-ponging out of a clinch at the edge of the D and giving McMahon an option dead in front of goal. McMahon’s handpass was slick – wrong hand and all – and Fenton’s finish was a scud into the bottom corner.

Kildare goalkeeper Mark Donnellan catches the ball during the Allianz Football League Division Two game against Dublin at Croke Park. Photograph: Ryan Byrne/Inpho

That was five minutes into the new season and if it was a taste of what Dublin are offering up for 2023, then there’s plenty in the coming year for them. But all too often across the rest of the opening half, they fell back into the sort of leaden keep-ball that has had them looking so ordinary in recent times. You know the drill by now – over and back with no obvious purpose, precious little risk-taking, an apparent blood promise not to kick the ball into the full-forward line.

At the other end, Kildare had a bit more thrust about them during those initial skirmishes. The best forward on show was Jack Robinson, making only his third start for Glenn Ryan’s side. He skated past Murchan of all people with his first involvement, drawing a free for Kildare’s first point.

Indeed, of Kildare’s 0-6 total in the first half, Robinson scored two and was fouled for two more. Key to Dublin’s more impressive second half was the shorter leash they were able to put on the young Kildare corner forward. He added one more after the break but Kildare weren’t able to get him quite as involved. An eye-catching display, all the same.

Dublin led 1-5 to 0-6 at the break, courtesy of three Costello frees and points from play by Niall Scully and John Small. Small’s came on 21 minutes – the first Dublin point from play of the evening. Scully’s was the only score from play by a Dublin forward. None of it was overly impressive.

You only needed to watch the first 20 seconds of the second half to see what the Dublin team-talk had majored in. Scully lamped the first ball he got high into the Kildare square from over in the shadow of the Hogan Stand. O’Callaghan’s first point came from the breaking ball around it and Dublin suddenly looked like a different prospect. Six times in the 10 minutes after the break, they launched early ball into the full-forward line and mined three points and Costello’s goal chance from the enterprise.

Kildare regrouped, however, and through the smart finishing for Jimmy Hyland and Darragh Kirwan, they stopped the game from getting away from them. They fashioned one gilt-edged goal chance – Tony Archbold’s shot was saved by David O’Hanlon on 50 minutes and bounced out off the butt of the post. But a string of well-taken frees and 45s by Neil Flynn inched them closer and closer as time ran dead.

In the end, Dublin were able to keep them at arm’s length despite only scoring three points in the closing 25 minutes. Dean Rock came on, Ciarán Kilkenny swished a point, Costello eventually found his range. But on this evidence, the returns of Jack McCaffrey and especially Paul Mannion can’t come quick enough.

DUBLIN: David O’Hanlon; Eoin Murchan, Greg McEananey, Mick Fitzsimons; Lee Gannon, John Small (0-1), Cian Murphy; Brian Fenton (1-0), Tom Lahiff; Niall Scully (0-1), Ross McGarry (0-1), Seán McMahon; Cormac Costello (0-4, three frees), Ciarán Kilkenny (0-1), Con O’Callaghan (0-2).

Subs: David Byrne for Murchan (h-t); Colm Basquel for McGarry (48); Dean Rock (0-1, free) for McEananey (56); Cillian O’Gara for Costello (68); Peadar Ó Cofaigh-Byrne for Lahiff (72).

KILDARE: Mark Donnellan; Mick O’Grady, Shea Ryan, Ryan Houlihan; Darragh Malone, David Hyland, Paddy McDermott; Aaron Masterson, Kevin O’Callaghan; Neil Flynn (0-4, one free, two 45s), Kevin Flynn, Paul Cribbin; Jimmy Hyland (0-3, one free), Darragh Kirwan (0-3, one free), Jack Robinson (0-3).

Subs: Paddy Woodgate for J Hyland (blood, 31-37 mins); Alex Bierne for Cribbin, Tony Archbold for Malone (both 48); Ben McCormack for J Hyland (60); Kevin Feely for Masterson (61); Jack Sargent for Houlihan (72).

Referee: Brendan Griffin (Kerry).