Galway stick to winning ways in trip to Wexford

NHL, Division 1A: Wexford 1-20 Galway 2-19

Deflation for Wexford coming just seven days following their sole league victory over reigning league and All-Ireland champions Clare as they succumbed to a two-point defeat to Galway in their Division 1A fixture at Wexford Park.

Wexford had their largest following of the season so far, understandable following last weekends exploits, but their failure to deliver on back-to-back victories leaves them destined for a drop to Division 1B next season as they travel to meet Limerick in their last outing with just two points from five games played.

Galway maintained their momentum with a third successive victory keeping them very much in the title race. Given the nature of this latest victory they must have been happy with their continued progress, setting their sights on bigger days ahead despite having to withstand a late Wexford onslaught that saw a 75th-minute Mark Fanning 21-metre free saved by a packed goalmouth.

As a game, it was quite a disappointing contest as both sides struggled to bring any composure to their game, but it was Galway who looked more comfortable in the second half, pushing themselves into a seven-point lead, 2-19 to 1-15, with six minutes remaining.

While Wexford did manage to produce a late rally they were unable to create that goal they so desperately needed.

Galway's Fintan Burke in action against Wexford’s Lee Chin. Photograph: Lorraine O’Sullivan/Inpho

Galway raced into an early three-point lead through Michael Garvey, David Burke and Ciaran Fahy, with Wexford having to wait until the eighth minute for their opening score, a Seamus Casey pointed free.

Instead of Galway pushing ahead, it was Wexford who responded with points from Casey (free) and Jack O’Connor, along with two Casey 65s, to lead 0-5 to 0-3 after 19 minutes.

After a lacklustre opening, both sides began to rouse themselves but with Casey sending over fine frees, Galway responding with points from Darren Morrissey and three Garvey frees, Wexford led 0-10 to 0-9 approaching the break.

Disaster struck the home side three minutes into additional time in the opening half when the defence failed to deal with a long Michael Garvey free, leaving corner forward Anthony Burns to find the net from close range, putting the Tribesmen 1-9 to 0-10 ahead at the interval.

Half-time substitute Kavin Cooney made his presence felt at the restart with a fine point, but within minutes Wexford were back level, 1-10 each, when Rory O’Connor intercepted a short puck-out to find the net.

Galway then hit a purple patch as they gradually took control with Conor Cooney and Kevin Cooney adding points. At 55 minutes they got a crucial breakthrough when a foul on Kevin Cooney gave Conor Cooney the chance to blast the resulting penalty to the net, leaving Galway 2-16 to 1-13 to the good.

Lee Chin, taking over free-taking responsibilities after Casey had been substituted, sent over four frees to reduce the deficit to two points, but it was Galway who held firm in the closing minutes to continue their winning streak, while Wexford are consigned to Division 1B for next season.

WEXFORD: M Fanning; E Ryan, S Donohoe, C Foley (0-1); R Lawlor (0-1), D Reck, C McGuckin; C Hearne (0-1), C Dunbar (0-1); J O’Connor (0-1), L Chin (0-5f), J Redmond; K Foley, S Casey (0-7; 0-5f, 0-2 65), R O’Connor (1-2).

Subs: S Reck (0-1) for D Reck (35 mins); S Roche for Redmond, N Murphy for Ryan (both h-t), T Kinsella for Casey (60), M Dwyer for Dunbar (66).

GALWAY: D Fahy; J Grealish, F Burke, D Morrissey (0-1); P Mannion, G Lee, M Garvey (0-5; 0-3f); C Fahy (0-1), T Monaghan (0-1); D Burke (0-2), T Killeen (0-2f), B Concannon; D McLoughlin, C Whelan, A Burns (1-1).

Subs: K Cooney (0-2) for McLoughlin (h-t), C Cooney (1-2; 0-2f, 1-0 pen) for Concannon (47 mins), C Molloy (0-1) for Burns (50), C Molloy for Burns (59), S Linnane (0-1) for D Burke (60).

Referee: S Stack (Dublin).