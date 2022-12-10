Kerins O’Rahillys see off late Newcastle West comeback to claim Munster crown

Kerins O’Rahillys 2-6 Newcastle West 1-8

Kerins O’Rahillys joined a small but elite group of Kerry sides to win the Munster Club SFC title after they ground out a one-point win over Newcastle West with second half goals from former Kerry footballers Tommy Walsh and Barry John Keane casting the decisive dye the way of the Tralee club.

It might not be remembered as one of the classic Munster Club finals but it certainly produced a thrilling finish that had O’Rahillys hanging on against a late surge from the Limerick champions. Newcastle came up just short despite them kicking the last three points.

A dull and, at times, spiky first half – after which Newcastle West led 0-4 to 0-3 at the interval – evolved, almost in spite of itself, into a thoroughly engaging second half with O’Rahillys flipping that one-point deficit into a one-point victory thanks, in the main, to those two goals.

Walsh’s goal arrived in the 34th minute – after early points from sub Ben Hanafin and Cormac Coffey – via a route one ball in from Jack Savage, with Walsh, the former Aussie Rules man, pulling down the ball, swivelling and crashing his shot past Michael Quilligan.

Two minutes later Newcastle West’s best player, Cian Sheehan, saw his effort for a point come back off the post, but full forward Mike McMahon pounced to drive the ball beyond Shane Foley to make it 1-5 to 1-4 in O’Rahillys favour.

Thirty seconds later the ball was up the other end, Walsh assisting Keane for a tap-in goal to put the Kerry club four clear. O’Rahillys managed just more point in the remaining 25 minutes but it was enough. An All-Ireland semi-final against Kilmacud Crokes will focus minds over the Christmas, but they will enjoy this early present first.

Kerins O’Rahillys: Shane Foley; Darragh McElligott, Ross O’Callaghan, Cormac Coffey (0-1); Con Barrett, Karl Mullins, Padraig Neenan; David Moran, Tom Hoare (0-1); Gearoid Savage, Jack Savage (0-2, two frees), Gavin O’Brien; Barry John Keane (1-0), Tommy Walsh (1-1, one mark), Conor Hayes.

Subs: Ben Hanafin (0-1) for G Savage (ht), Ryan Carroll for Barrett (38 mins), Diarmuid O’Sullivan for C Hayes (58 mins).

Newcastle West: Michael Quilligan; Michael O’Keeffe, Darren O’Doherty, Brian O’Sullivan; Ruadhan O’Connor, James Kelly, Iain Corbett (0-1); Emmet Rigter, Sean Murphy; Cian Sheehan, Shane Stack (0-1), Diarmaid Kelly; Seamus Hurley, Mike McMahon (1-0), Eoin Hurley (0-5, five frees).

Subs: Todd O’Donovan for S Hurley (40 mins), Aaron Neville (0-1) for J Kelly (45 mins), Bryan Nix for S Murphy (51 mins), Thomas Quilligan for D Kelly (56 mins)

Referee: Sean Lonergan (Tipperary)