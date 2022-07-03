LIVE: All-Ireland hurling semi-final – Limerick v Galway

Good afternoon and welcome to live coverage of the second All-Ireland hurling semi-final between defending Liam MacCarthy champions Limerick and Galway at Croke Park. The Treaty county are looking to win their third title in a row and will expect to beat the Tribesmen and book a place in the final against Kilkenny. But Henry Shefflin’s Galway will no doubt have a few tricks up their sleeve to try to surprise Limerick. Throw in is at 3.30pm, live on RTÉ2 and Sky Sports Arena.

26 mins: Two quickfire points from Galway, Padraic Mannion and Tom Monaghan, who is having a fine game. Free in for Limerick is scored by Aaron Gillane.

Limerick 0-11 Galway 0-8

19 mins: Another fantastic score by Glennon, powerful play from range. Strong defending by Galway as they halt a Limerick charge towards goal. Kyle Hayes scores from a breaking ball to put Limerick back four points clear.

Limerick 0-9 Galway 0-5

23 mins: A Ronan Glennon point from earlier has been ruled out by Hawkeye review. A Cooney free brings in back to the same score and another Cooney point brings Galway closer once more. Kyle Hayes runs through and gets his second point of the game. Meanwhile Bill Murray is enjoying the action at Croke Park.

Limerick 0-10 Galway 0-6

Actor Bill Murray. Photograph: Laszlo Geczo

16 mins: Over the bar from Diarmuid Byrnes for Limerick. Excellent play by Ronan Glennon responds in the right way, over the bar. Galway competing well again after a sticky spell.

Limerick 0-8 Galway 0-4

13 mins: Cooney miscues a free from short-range, a baffling miss. But a few moments later Tom Monaghan scores an excellent long-range point. Limerick respond with a point by Hegarty.

Limerick 0-7 Galway 0-3

10 mins: Fantastic start by Limerick another point this time by William O’Donoghue. Really impressive display of skills by the defending All-Ireland champions so far. Galway get their first score in 9 minutes as Conor Cooney scores an easy free.

Limerick 0-6 Galway 0-2

6 mins: Gillane in fine fettle, scores another two great points from play. Great teamwork and they are releasing Gillane who is clinical. Galway need to get a hold on the game.

Limerick 0-5 Galway 0-1

4 mins: Point by Seamus Flanagan puts Limerick ahead as Galway hit a few wides from makeable positions. Limerick punish with another point by Flanagan.

Limerick 0-3 Galway 0-1

2 mins: Very physical start to the game, Tom Monaghan breaks and puts the first score of the game, over the bar for Galway. Lovely point in response by Gillane from wide.

Galway 0-1 Limerick 0-1

The teams for today. Jason Flynn is a late replacement for Gearoid McInerney on the Galway team.

Galway team:

1. Éanna Murphy 2. Jack Grealish 3. Daithí Burke (c) 4. Darren Morrissey 5. Padraic Mannion 20. Jason Flynn 7. Fintan Burke 8. Ronan Glennon 9. David Burke 10. Tom Monaghan 11. Conor Cooney 12. Joseph Cooney 13. Conor Whelan 14. Brian Concannon 15. Cathal Mannion

Limerick team:

1. Nickie Quaid 2. Seán Finn 3. Mike Casey 4. Barry Nash 5. Diarmuid Byrnes 6. Declan Hannon (c) 7. Dan Morrissey 8. William O’Donoghue 9. Darragh O’Donovan 10. Gearoid Hegarty 11. Kyle Hayes 12. Tom Morrissey 13. Aaron Gillane 14. Seamus Flanagan 15. Graeme Mulcahy

Seán Moran writes that Galway must demonstrate improvement to stand a chance of being competitive against Limerick, who are picking up speed in their drive for three in a row. “Galway ran the champions neck-and-neck at this stage two seasons ago without quite suggesting they’d win but Joe Canning was around and whizzing over sideline cuts that kept his team in touch. Limerick are much improved on that day; are Galway? Debatable at best.”

In the All-Ireland Minor hurling final, Tipperary beat Offaly in dramatic fashion with a late goal, 1-17 to 1-16. Delight for Tipp, heartbreak for Offaly. Will today’s semi-final have similar drama?

Keith Duggan writes about Limerick back Seán Finn and how he reflects Limerick’s tireless pursuit of excellence. “His maturation into one of the best defenders the game has seen was in perfect synchronicity with the rise of Limerick. And there are further heights to soar.”