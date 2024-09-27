Eighteen-year-old rider Muriel Furrer dies after fall at world cycling championships

Muriel Furrer, pictured competing for Switzerland in the time-trial event at the world road race championships earlier this week. Photograph: Zac Williams/SWpix.com/Shutterstock

The Swiss cyclist Muriel Furrer has died after suffering a serious head injury at the world road race championships in Zurich, the governing body Union Cycliste Internationale (UCI) has confirmed.

“It is with great sadness that the UCI and the organising committee of the 2024 UCI road world championships in Zurich, Switzerland, today learned the tragic news of the death of young Swiss cyclist Muriel Furrer,” a statement read. “The 18-year-old rider fell heavily [on] Thursday during the women’s junior road race, and suffered a serious head injury before being flown to hospital by helicopter in a very critical condition.

“Muriel Furrer sadly passed away today at Zurich University Hospital,” the statement added. “With [her] passing, the international cycling community loses a rider with a bright future ahead of her.

“The UCI and the organising committee ... offer their sincere condolences to Muriel Furrer’s family, friends and her federation, Swiss Cycling. Muriel’s family asks that their privacy be respected at this very painful time.” – Guardian