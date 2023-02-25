Sam Bennett just misses out on penultimate stage of UAE Tour

Sam Bennett went close to victory on Saturday’s penultimate stage of the UAE Tour, coming up just short on what was the final opportunity for the sprinters.

The Bora-hansgrohe rider was set up perfectly by his team-mates and seemed ideally positioned heading into the final 500 metres of the stage to Abu Dhabi Breakwater, only to lose ground when Tim Merlier (Soudal-QuickStep) launched first.

The Belgian went past Bennett at speed, catching him by surprise and immediately gapping him by several metres. While Bennett closed down on Merlier all the way to the line and was close to passing him, he ran out of road and had to settle for second place.

However, the quality of his sprint was reflected in the big gap he opened over the other riders who were behind him, with Friday’s stage winner Dylan Groenewegen (Jayco AlUla) blown off his wheel. Bennett may well rue not launching his sprint two or three seconds earlier.

He was third on Friday’s stage and while he will be frustrated not to take a stage win in the event, he is clearly in strong form. He lost out on victories this week due to positioning and tactical timing rather than a lack of leg speed.

The WorldTour race concludes on Sunday with an uphill finish at Jebel Hafeet. World road-race champion Remco Evenepoel (Soudal-QuickStep) remains in the race lead and appears poised for overall victory.

Meanwhile Lara Gillespie and Alice Sharpe finished ninth in the women’s Madison race held at the UCI Track Nations Cup in Jakarta, Indonesia, on Saturday. Danish riders Amelie Dideriksen and Julie Leth won the race.

Gillespie and Sharpe were part of the four-women Irish team pursuit squad this week which twice broke their own national record and finished fifth in the competition.