Ryan Mullen takes eighth as crash derails hopes of many sprinters in Tour of Poland

Sam Bennett’s goal of taking a stage win in the Tour of Poland was again frustrated on Wednesday, with the fifth stage of the race ending with a big crash which derailed the hopes of many of the sprinters.

Bora-Hansgrohe team-mate and former Irish road race champion Ryan Mullen made it through the chaos to take a fine eighth.

Bennett was one of many who were held up when several riders hit the deck inside the final kilometre, blocking the road. Mullen was lucky to avoid the crash and threaded his way through the blockage, chasing hard all the way to the line.

German sprinter Phil Bauhaus (Bahrain-Victorious) was quickest out of the seven riders who were still there at the sprint; Mullen came in just behind them, having been substantially delayed.

The race continues with a time trial on Thursday, something which could suit him if he gets a green light to go flat out. Friday’s final stage should give one more opportunity for a bunch sprint, something which Bennett will hope to contest and indeed succeed in.

Meanwhile Cameron Orr finished fourth in the Commonwealth Games MTB event on Wednesday, with Northern Ireland team-mate Chris McGlinchey ninth. Darren Rafferty and Joanna Patterson will line out in the time trial on Thursday, while on Sunday Alice Sharpe will contest the women’s road race.

She finished a fine fifth in the scratch race on Monday, narrowly missing out on a medal.

On Sunday Orr, Rafferty, McGlinchey and Matthew Teggart will ride the men’s road race.