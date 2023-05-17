Katie Taylor brings Dundrum Shopping Centre to a standstill with public workout

Katie Taylor spars with Carly Burke from Stepaside during the public workout at Dundrum Shopping Centre. Photograph: Niall Carson/PA Wire RESTRICTIONS: Use subject to restrictions. Editorial use only, no commercial use without prior consent from rights holder.

Katie Taylor brought Dundrum Shopping Centre to a halt on a warm and sunny Wednesday afternoon. Taking part in a public workout in a makeshift outdoor ring set up at the Centre, Taylor drew a crowd of several hundred and before starting invited a young local girl watching to briefly take part.

Beckoning from the ring to Carly Burke, the 11-year-old was lifted over the barriers and on to the canvas to meet her idol as the workout kicked off.

Taylor faces England’s Chantelle Cameron in the 3Arena on Saturday night in the first fight of her professional career to take place in Ireland.

Prior to Taylor’s arrival, Cameron and all of the other 10 boxers on the undercard were also involved in short workout slots for over two hours.

A young fan looks for Katie Taylor to sign her cast during the public workout at Dundrum Shopping Centre. Photograph: Gary Carr/Inpho

Taylor has not lost a bout since she turned professional after the 2016 Olympic Games in Rio and went to live and fight from her base in Connecticut.

She is currently 22 wins, six knock-outs and no defeats and is the undisputed world lightweight champion. Cameron is also an undisputed champion in the slightly heavier super lightweight division and has won all her 17 professional fights.

“So, the weigh in [on Friday], we had 5,000 ticket requests,” said promoter Eddie Hearn. “At the moment we are only allowed 300 people. Those talks are ongoing to make sure everyone is comfortable. Don’t forget it’s the first one back and it’s the biggest one you’ve ever had since Bernard Dunne [in 2009].”

Billed as Taylor’s homecoming fight, the promotion attracted people around two sides of the ring, where they watched from behind barriers.

Others peered down from the elevated walkways around the shopping centre looking down on the ring as loud music pumped out. According to Hearn the 3Arena is sold out with 8,000 expected on the night.