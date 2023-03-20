Katie Taylor believes Cameron bout in Dublin ‘could be another contender for fight of the year’

Katie Taylor with Chantelle Cameron and promoter Eddie Hearn during a press conference at The Mansion House in Dublin on Monday. Photograph: Damien Eagers/PA Wire

Katie Taylor believes her confirmed bout with England’s Chantelle Cameron at the 3Arena in Dublin on May 20th could turn out to be the fight of the year.

The undisputed lightweight world champion has never fought in Ireland since turning professional after the 2016 Rio Olympic Games. She has since gone on to win all 22 of her professional outings, the last but one an epic bout with Amada Serrano in Madison Square Garden last year.

“It’s incredible that after 22 fights I’m finally making my homecoming fight and big-time boxing is coming back to Ireland and it’s not just coming back with any ordinary fight: it’s coming back with two undisputed champions going at it together,” said Taylor at Monday’s launch at the Mansion House in Dublin.

“This is one of the most exciting nights out there. Once I knew that Serrano was out I thought Chantelle was the obvious choice. Spotless career, undisputed champion, this has all the makings of an epic. This could be another contender for fight of the year.”

Taylor marvelled at the rise of her career and simultaneously that of women’s boxing. From struggling to sell out London’s York Hall six years ago, to filling the 20,000 Madison Square Garden in the first female bout that headlined in the famous venue, she said she has been on a satisfying journey.

“This is absolutely incredible and I am absolutely pinching myself that this is actually happening right now,” said Taylor. “We are a people in this country that loves this sport and for a very small nation we are a very good one, so it is amazing that we can bring big-time boxing back to this country.

“I have an amazing opportunity to make more history on May 20th. It is amazing. This is another huge milestone for female boxing because we were worried a few years ago whether we were going to sell the York Hall, now we’re talking about the 3Arena being too small. This is remarkable progress and I can’t wait to step in there in front of my home crowd.”

Like Taylor, opponent Cameron is also unbeaten in the heavier light welterweight division with 17 professional fights and no defeats. Given it is taking place in Dublin, Taylor has called the meeting the biggest of her career.

“This fight is happening because I wanted it. We could have gone the other way and taken the easier route and easier opponent but that’s not how I operate,” she said.

“I wanted the challenge and now we are here. This is my big homecoming show and I have the chance to become a two-weight undisputed champion. This will be the biggest night of my career.”