Katie Taylor to fight Amanda Serrano in Madison Square Garden rematch

Katie Taylor and Amanda Serrano during their fight in Arlington, Texas in November. Photograph: Ed Mulholland/Inpho

Katie Taylor will face Amanda Serrano in a rematch at Madison Square Garden in New York City this July.

The Bray fighter first met Serrano in April 2022, making history as the first women’s fight to headline Madison Square Garden. Taylor won the bout on a split decision.

Following the success of the first fight, there was quickly talk of a rematch, however it took some time to come to pass.

Last November the pair finally returned to the ring, this time in Arlington, Texas. The result again went Taylor’s way, seeing her remain the undisputed super lightweight champion.

READ MORE

Taylor vs Serrano 3 will take place on Friday, July 11th, headlining Madison Square Garden’s first-ever all-women’s professional boxing card.

The event will be streamed live globally on Netflix.

“I’m 2 and 0 against Amanda but it’s obviously a very special rivalry that delivers every time we step in the ring so I think it’s only right that we have the trilogy,” Taylor said following confirmation of the rematch.

“The atmosphere for the first fight there was amazing and I’m sure it won’t be any different this time around. The numbers that got to see the last fight in November were incredible so hopefully those people will all want to tune in for the trilogy fight as well and we can deliver another great fight.”