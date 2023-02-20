Ireland boxers face Olympic Games dilemma as row over qualification criteria deepens

Further confusion and conflict have entered the dispute between the International Boxing Association (IBA) and International Olympic Committee (IOC) which could leave Irish boxers in a precarious position with respect to Olympic qualification.

In a statement, the IBA has thrown open the door for athletes to apply individually to compete in this year’s IBA World Boxing Championships in New Delhi (women) and Tashkent (men). It has also declared that the World Championships will be “main qualification events” for Paris 2024.

The Irish men’s and women’s team have already stated they will not participate in either World Championship event, siding with the IOC in the ongoing bitter dispute.

Earlier this month the Irish Athletic Boxing Association (IABA) explained why it would not send Irish boxers or officials to either World Championships.

“IBA practices and activities are not of the standard required to secure our sport’s future,” said the Irish governing body. “There are no winners in the current landscape. All members deserve a level playing field in tournaments run to the highest possible standard by an organization which has their welfare, their futures, and their sport at its heart.”

Ireland has two current women’s world champions in Lisa O’Rourke and Amy Broadhurst, as well as Olympic champion Kellie Harrington.

The IBA, dominated by Russian president Umar Kremlev, also said in its statement that boxers should not suffer because of politics.

“To give all athletes the right to compete at the World Boxing Championships and not be the victim of the political games of a few National Federations, the IBA uses an open process for registration for athletes from the boycotting nations to compete at the World Boxing Championships,” said the statement.

It went on to explain that financial incentives would be on offer for athletes who chose to compete against the wish of their national governing body.

“In addition to the open process for athlete registration, the IBA has declared its utmost commitment to doing whatever possible including financial aid through its Financial Support Program (FSP) to ensure that all boycotting National Federation athletes are able to fight for glory and achieve their dream of becoming a World Champion,” said the statement.

The USA team, led by former Irish coach Billy Walsh, has also boycotted both World Championships, while Bernard Dunne, who resigned last year from Irish boxing, is coaching the Indian team and will participate.

The announcement by the IBA for Paris 2024 qualification, claims to be a necessary step to protect athletes. The IOC proposed qualification process, it says, consists of one competition and is not acceptable or fair for the athletes.

“To exclude World Champions from the upcoming Women’s and Men’s World Boxing Championships in New Delhi, India and Tashkent, Uzbekistan from qualifying for Paris 2024 is not acceptable and against the principles of sport and boxing,” said the statement.

“No other qualification process for Paris 2024 will be accepted by the IBA and the boxing community other than the following: Women’s World Boxing Championships, Men’s World Boxing Championships and the final last chance to qualify open event taking place in May 2024.”

The IBA will not be permitted to organise the Olympic boxing event in Paris next year. Nor did it organise boxing at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics event following a failure to meet standards of governance, show financial transparency and stamp out corruption in the organisation, which marred the Rio Olympic Games in 2016.

Boxing has not been included in the Olympic roster for the 2028 Olympics in Los Angeles.