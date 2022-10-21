Amy Broadhurst and Christina Desmond to fight for gold at European Championships

Christina Desmond celebrates advancing to the final with the Ireland coaches at the Women's European Boxing Championships in Budva, Montenegro. Photograph: Aleksandar Djorovic/Inpho

Amy Broadhurst and Christina Desmond will both fight for gold medals at the Women’s European Championships in Montenegro on Saturday after coming through their semi-finals in comprehensive fashion on Friday afternoon in Budva.

Light-welterweight World champion Broadhurst and light-middleweight Desmond both recorded unanimous 5-0 results over Croatian and Italian opponents respectively to make the finals.

Earlier on both minimumweight Shannon Sweeney and featherweight Michaela Walsh lost their semi-finals, with both returning to Ireland with bronze medals on a record week for Irish women boxers at the Europeans.

There are still three Irish boxers in with a chance to make the finals, with light-flyweight Caitlin Fryers, Olympic lightweight champion Kellie Harrington and middleweight Aoife O’Rourke all in semi-final action in the evening session.