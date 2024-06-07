A ‘fantastic achievement’: President and Taoiseach lead tributes to gold medal winners at European Athletics Championships

Ireland’s Chris O’Donnell, Rhasidat Adeleke, Sharlene Mawdsley and Tom Barr celebrate winning a gold medal in the mixed 4x400m relay final in Stadio Olimpico in Rome. Photograph: ©INPHO/Morgan Treacy

President Michael D Higgins and Taoiseach Simon Harris have led tributes to the mixed 4x400m relay team of Thomas Barr, Rhasidat Adeleke, Chris O’Donnell and Sharlene Mawdsley following their gold medal win at the European Athletic Championships in Rome.

In a post on X, President Higgins congratulated the team for their “fantastic achievement in winning the gold medal at the European Athletics Championships”.

The Irish team recorded a time of 3:09.92. They joined Cobh, Co Cork born runner Sonia O’Sullivan as the only athletes to have scooped gold for Ireland in the 90-year history of the championships.

Mr O’Donnell hails from Sligo, Ms Adeleke is from Dublin, Mr Barr is a native of Waterford and Ms Mawdsley is from Tipperary. The team came in ahead of Italy and the Netherlands to record the historic win.

In a post on X, Taoiseach Simon Harris said that it was “an incredible achievement for Ireland” and that the mixed relay team “have cemented their place in the history books” with their win at the championships. He added that it was a “proud day for Ireland”.

In a post on X, Minister for Sport Catherine Martin said that the mixed relay team were “turning heads” yet again on the international stage.

“A fantastic start to the European Championships 2024. Comhgairdeas le Chris O’Donnell, Rhasidat Adeleke, Tom Barr and Sharlene Mawdsley.”

Tánaiste Micheál Martin described the win as “groundbreaking” in his X post.

“Simply outstanding performance on a night of Irish athletics history. Well done all.”

Athletics Ireland also posted on X, saying: “They’ve done it. European gold for Ireland. What a team performance.”

Team Ireland, the official X account of the Olympic Federation of Ireland, also posted a message of congratulations to the team.

Meanwhile, in an interview with Athletics Weekly Chris O’Donnell (26) said that they had all been on their own journeys in the sport since they were youngsters. He described the win as being beyond his “wildest dreams”.

“To be here standing with these guys is just unbelievable. We are really going to enjoy this moment because it doesn’t happen every day.”

He also thanked fans for tuning up in large numbers in Rome’s Stadio Olimpico.

“It is incredible. It was good to share the moment with them as well.”

Thomas Barr (31) who first ran in the European Championships in 2012, said it was a really special win for him.

“Medals don’t come around too often. I know I am coming to the end of my career. These guys are only starting.”

Ms Adeleke, who is 21 years old, said that they brought their “A game” to the European Championships.

“I always thought we would be in contention. We are all moving so well. I knew we would be able to pull it off.”

Ms Mawdsley (25) stated that she was very proud of the team as the competition was “as strong as in an Olympic final”.

“I had the the whole stadium behind me in the end. I felt that I was unstoppable.”