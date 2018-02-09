Added Time: The Irish Times Sports Podcast Episode Two

Can Italy upset the Six Nations script? Mary Hannigan looks ahead to Pyeongchang

 

Johnny Sexton spared the country a week of introspection with his drop goal from the gods last Saturday, meaning we welcome Italy to the Aviva presuming all is well.

Will Ireland’s second Six Nations game follow the usual script or will Italy’s newly exciting backline do unthought-of damage?

Added Time: The Irish Times Sports Podcast - Episode 2

Gerry Thornley and Gavin Cummiskey are in studio to thrash it all out.

And with the Winter Olympics starting this weekend, Mary Hannigan joins us to break it all down as a televisual experience and we’re joined from the athlete’s village by Irish slalom skier Tess Arbez.

Plus there’s the end of Wes (RIP), relegation six-pointers in the GAA and, er, Jerry Seinfeld.

All in this week’s Added Time, from presenter Malachy Clerkin and producer Pat Nugent.

