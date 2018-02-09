Lionel Beauxis returns to France XV after six-year absence

Outhalf Lionel Beauxis will make his return to the France team after a six-year hiatus as coach Jacques Brunel made three changes for Les Bleus’s Six Nations trip to Scotland on Sunday.

Beauxis, who won his last cap in 2012, stands in for Mathieu Jalibert who sustained a knee injury in last Saturday’s 15-13 home defeat against Ireland.

Flanker Marco Tauleigne comes in for the injured Kevin Gourdon while centre Geoffrey Doumayrou replaces Remi Lamerat.

France team to play Scotland: Geoffrey Palis, Teddy Thomas, Remi Lamerat, Geoffrey Doumayrou, Virimi Vakatawa, Lionel Beauxis, Maxime Machenaud, Jefferson Poirot, Guilhem Guirado (captain), Rabah Slimani, Arthur Iturria, Sebastien Vahaamahina, Wenceslas Lauret, Yacouba Camara, Marco Tauleigne. Replacements: Adrien Pelissie, Eddy Ben Arous, Cedate Gomes Sa, Paul Gabrillagues, Louis PIcamoles, Baptiste Serin, Anthony Belleau, Benjamin Fall.