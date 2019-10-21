Added Time: let Ireland’s Rugby World Cup autopsy begin

The 100th episode includes Ireland’s Japan exit, Cork’s 1990 double and new GAA rules

 

Let the autopsy begin. Ireland are out of the World Cup at the quarter-final stage - again. Ireland have been hammered when it matters most - again. Why does this keep happening? How could we have imagined anything else? Gerry Thornley and Gavin Cummiskey are on the line from Japan to pick over the bones of it all.

Sports book season is upon us. Adrian Russell has written The Double, the story of Cork winning the football and hurling All-Irelands in 1990. It’s one of the great GAA tales, driven by two classic managerial firebrands in Billy Morgan and Canon Michael O’Brien. Adrian dropped into studio this morning to tell us all about it.

Throw in a lament for the new Gaelic football rules voted in by Special Congress over the weekend and you have Episode 100 of Added Time, with Malachy Clerkin and Pat Nugent.

Listen and subscribe via the links below:

Itunes: https://itunes.apple.com/us/podcast/added-time-the-irish-times-sports-podcast/id1341682574?mt=2

RSS: http://feeds.soundcloud.com/users/soundcloud:users:321147785/sounds.rss

Stitcher: https://www.stitcher.com/podcast/the-irish-times-sports-podcast

Soundcloud: https://soundcloud.com/irishtimes-sportspodcast

