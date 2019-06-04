Added Time: Drama in Ulster, back to Copenhagen and celeb mingling in LA

So much for the summer. There’s no sun, the rain is down for the day, the hurling’s gone boring. Thank God for the Ulster Championship, which served up another barnburner on Sunday between Armagh and Cavan. Keith Duggan was there and he’s on the line to tell us about it and to look ahead to Tyrone v Donegal this Saturday.

On Friday night, the feelgood factor around the Ireland soccer team will face its sternest test yet, with Mick McCarthy’s side heading to Denmark for their latest Euro qualifier. Emmet Malone joins us from Abbottstown as we ponder the surprisingly golden late chapter in Glenn Whelan’s career.

All this plus watching the Champions League final in LA with Chris O’Dowd, coming atcha in your Tuesday Added Time, with Malachy Clerkin and Eamon Donoghue.

Please click here to listen via the Irish Times app.

Listen and subscribe via the links below:

Itunes: https://itunes.apple.com/us/podcast/added-time-the-irish-times-sports-podcast/id1341682574?mt=2

RSS: http://feeds.soundcloud.com/users/soundcloud:users:321147785/sounds.rss

Stitcher: https://www.stitcher.com/podcast/the-irish-times-sports-podcast

Soundcloud: https://soundcloud.com/irishtimes-sportspodcast