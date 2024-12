Three sporting events to watch this week: Your handy guide to sport on television

Women’s Gaelic Football

Galway side Kilkerrin-Clonberne have won a remarkable 43 championship matches in a row and this weekend will bid to claim a fourth All-Ireland senior club title in four years. Standing in their way are first-time finalists Kilmacud Crokes. The Dublin side pushed the reigning champions to extra-time in last season’s All-Ireland semi-final. – Saturday, TG4

Darts

We’re closing in on Christmas so it must be time for darts. Called the 2025 PDC World Darts Championship because it continues until the first days of January, the tournament begins at the weekend at Alexandra Palace in London. Luke Humphries beat Luke Littler in the decider last January, and both will begin as favourites again to reach the final. – Dec 15th-Jan 3rd, Sky Sports

Camogie

Sarsfields are one of the giants of club camogie, and this weekend will be competing in their eighth All-Ireland senior final in nine years. Hoping to stop the Galway side claiming a fourth title are Clare’s Truagh-Clonlara, who recovered from conceding three goals in the opening 15 minutes against Loughgiel Shamrocks in the semi-final to reach the decider for the first time. In fact, they are the first side from Clare to reach the club final. – Sunday, RTÉ

MONDAY (Dec 9th)

NFL – Sky Sports NFL – 1.20am Chargers @ Chiefs

CRICKET – TNT Sports 2 from 4am – 2nd Test, D4 Australia v India

SNOOKER – Eurosport 1, 1pm-5pm, 7pm-11pm Scottish Open

SOCCER – Sky Sports Football – League 1 – 8pm Northampton v Peterborough

SOCCER – Sky Sports Premier League – 8pm West Ham v Wolves

SOCCER – Premier Sports 1 – La Liga – 8pm Getafe v Espanyol

GAA – TG4, 8pm-9pm Club highlights

CRICKET – TNT Sports 1 from 9.45pm – 2nd Test, D5 New Zealand v England

TUESDAY (Dec 10th)

NFL – Sky Sports NFL – 1.15am Bengals @ Cowboys

CRICKET – TNT Sports 3 from 4am – 2nd Test, D5 Australia v India

SNOOKER – Eurosport 1, 1pm-5pm, 7pm-11pm Scottish Open

SOCCER – Virgin Media Two & TNT Sports 2 – Champions League – 5.45pm Dinamo Zagreb v Celtic

SOCCER – Premier Sports 1 & TNT Sports 1 – Champions League – 5.45pm Girona v Liverpool

SOCCER – Virgin Media Two & Amazon Prime – Champions League – 8pm Leipzig v Aston Villa

SOCCER – Virgin Media More & TNT Sports 1 – Champions League – 8pm Atalanta v Real Madrid

SOCCER – TNT Sports 2 – Champions League – 8pm Bayer Leverkusen v Inter

SOCCER – TNT Sports 4 – Champions League – 8pm Salzburg v PSG

SOCCER – TNT Sports 5/6/7 – Champions League – 8pm Brest v PSV , 8pm Club Brugge v Sporting CP , 8pm Shakhtar Donetsk v Bayern Munich

, 8pm , 8pm SOCCER – Sky Sports+ – Championship – 7.45pm Sunderland v Bristol City

SOCCER – Sky Sports Football – Championship – 8pm Leeds v Middlesbrough

WEDNESDAY (Dec 11th)

NBA – TNT Sports 1 – Midnight Magic @ Bucks, 2.30am Mavericks @ Thunder

CRICKET – Sky Sports Cricket from 11.40am – 3rd ODI Women: South Africa v England

SNOOKER – Eurosport 1, 1pm-5pm, 7pm-11pm Scottish Open

SOCCER – DAZN – Women’s Champions League – 5.45pm Galatasaray v Lyon , 5.45pm Wolfsburg v Roma , 8pm Celtic v Real Madrid , 8pm Chelsea v Twente

, 5.45pm , 8pm , 8pm SOCCER – Virgin Media Two & TNT Sports 3 – Champions League – 5.45pm Atlético Madrid v Slovan Bratislava

SOCCER – Virgin Media More & TNT Sports 4 – Champions League – 5.45pm Lille v Sturm Graz , 8pm Borussia Dortmund v Barcelona

, 8pm SOCCER – Virgin Media Two & TNT Sports 1 – Champions League – 8pm Arsenal v Monaco

SOCCER – RTÉ 2, Premier Sports 1 & TNT Sports 2 – Champions League – 8pm Juventus v Man City

SOCCER – TNT Sports 5/6/7/8 – Champions League – 8pm AC Milan v RS Belgrade , 8pm Benfica v Bologna , 8pm Feyenoord v Sparta Prague , 8pm Stuttgart v Young Boys

, 8pm , 8pm , 8pm SOCCER – Sky Sports+ – Championship – 7.45pm Hull v Watford

SOCCER – Sky Sports Football – Championship – 8pm West Brom v Coventry

THURSDAY (Dec 12th)

NBA – TNT Sports 1 – Midnight Hawks @ Knicks, 2.30am Warriors @ Rockets

GOLF – Sky Sports Golf, 10am-3pm Alfred Dunhill Championship

SNOOKER – Eurosport 1, 1pm-5pm, 7pm-11pm Scottish Open

SOCCER – Premier Sports 2 & TNT Sports 2 – Conference League – 3.30pm Astana v Chelsea

SOCCER – TNT Sports 3 – Conference League – 5.45pm Copenhagen v Hearts

SOCCER – Premier Sports 1 & TNT Sports 2 – Europa League – 5.45pm Viktoria Plzeň v Man Utd ; Conference League – 8pm Shamrock Rovers v Borac Banja Luka

; Conference League – 8pm SOCCER – TNT Sports 4 – Conference League – 5.45pm Dinamo Minsk v Larne , 8pm New Saints v Panathinaikos

, 8pm SOCCER – Premier Sports 2 & TNT Sports 1 – Conference League – 8pm Rangers v Tottenham

SOCCER – DAZN – Women’s Champions League – 5.45pm Bayern Munich v Juventus , 5.45pm Vålerenga v Arsenal , 8pm Hammarby v Barcelona

, 5.45pm , 8pm SOCCER – DAZN & TNT Sports 3 – Women’s Champions League – 8pm Man City v St Pölten

FRIDAY (Dec 13th)

NFL – Sky Sports NFL – 1.15am Rams @ 49ers

GOLF – Sky Sports Golf, 10am-3pm Alfred Dunhill Championship

SNOOKER – Eurosport 1, 11.45am-6pm, 6.45pm-10pm Scottish Open

RACING – UTV, 1.30pm-4pm Cheltenham

GOLF – Sky Sports Golf, 6pm-9pm – LPGA GT Invitational

RUGBY – Premier Sports 1 – Champions Cup – 8pm Castres v Munster

RUGBY – Premier Sports 2 – Champions Cup – 8pm Sale v Racing 92

SOCCER – Sky Sports Football – Championship – 8pm Derby Co v Portsmouth

CRICKET – TNT Sports 1 from 9.30pm – 3rd Test, D1 New Zealand v England

SATURDAY (Dec 14th)

GOLF – Sky Sports Golf, 9.30am-2.30pm Alfred Dunhill Championship

SOCCER – Sky Sports Football – Championship – 12.30pm Preston NE v Leeds

SOCCER – Sky Sports+ – Championship – 12.30pm Bristol City v QPR

SNOOKER – Eurosport 1, 12.45pm-4.30pm, 6.45pm-10.30pm Scottish Open

RUGBY – Premier Sports 2 – Champions Cup – 1pm Bulls v Northampton , 3.15pm Ulster v Bordeaux Bègles , 5.30pm Leicester v Sharks , 8pm Harlequins v Stormers

, 3.15pm , 5.30pm , 8pm RACING – UTV, 1.25pm-4pm Cheltenham

GAA – TG4 – Women’s Club football – All-Ireland Intermediate Final – 3pm Annaghdown (Galway) v Bennekerry/Tinryland (Carlow); All-Ireland Senior Final – 5pm Kilkerrin-Clonberne (Galway) v Kilmacud Crokes (Dublin)

(Galway) v (Carlow); All-Ireland Senior Final – 5pm (Galway) v (Dublin) SOCCER – Premier Sports 1 – Premier League – 3pm Liverpool v Fulham

SOCCER – Sky Sports Premier League – 5.30pm Nottingham Forest v Aston Villa

RUGBY – RTÉ 2 & Premier Sports 1 – Champions Cup – 5.30pm Leinster v Clermont

GOLF – Sky Sports Golf, 7pm-10pm – LPGA GT Invitational

BOXING – Sky Sports+ from 7pm – Liverpool Stephen McKenna v Lee Cutler , Lauren Price v Bexcy Mateus , Natasha Jonas v Ivana Habazin

, , SOCCER – TNT Sports 1 – Serie A – 7.45pm Juventus v Venezia

RUGBY Premier Sports 1 – Champions Cup – 8pm La Rochelle v Bristol

CRICKET – TNT Sports 1 from 9.45pm – 3rd Test, D2 New Zealand v England

SOCCER – BBC 1, 10.30pm-11.45pm Match of the Day

SUNDAY (Dec 15th)