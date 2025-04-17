Five homes on view this week in Dublin and Co Wexford from €325,000 to €1.395m

24 Collins Square, Smithfield, Dublin 7

€415,000, Remax

This two-bedroom, two-bathroom apartment on the top floor measures 74sq m (796sq ft) and has an additional 32sq m (344sq ft) of an outdoor terrace, a south-facing space that overlooks the apartment complex’s internal courtyard. The C2 Ber-rated residence has an open plan living-dining kitchen area whose ceiling reaches heights of three metres.

On view: By appointment at remaxproperties.ie

12 Gilbert Road, The Tenters, Dublin 8

€545,000, DNG

The tangerine-coloured front door hints at the smartly decorated interior of this three-bedroom midterrace house. With a C2 Ber, it measures 73sq m (785sq ft), has honey-coloured parquet flooring and a terracotta-painted staircase, and is within walking distance of the city centre.

On view: By appointment at dng.ie

Rossbrin House, Ballymadrough, Donabate, Co Dublin

€945,000, Robertson Estates

This four-bedroom, three-bathroom detached house has a B3 Ber and is situated on the edge of Donabate village. Extending to 205sq m (2,206sq ft) it has a triple-aspect livingroom, formal diningroom and a kitchen with pantry. The primary bedroom is also triple aspect. Set on half an acre, the property includes a detached double garage.

On view: By appointment at robertsonestates.ie

80 Taney Road, Dundrum, Dublin 14

€1.395m, Sherry FitzGerald

This is a fine B1-rated six-bedroom, four-bathroom, double-fronted semi-D that was largely rebuilt in 2021. Set over three floors, it extends to 260sq m (2,798sq ft), and has one bedroom on the ground floor and the principal bedroom and full en suite on the second floor, where there are views of the mountains and the coast.

On view: By appointment at sherryfitz.ie

The Turn, Ballinamorragh, Curracloe, Co Wexford

€325,000, Keane Auctioneers

Built about 20 years ago and situated on the edge of Curracloe village, this two-bedroom, two-bathroom detached house has an open-plan living layout with a spiral staircase dividing the eat-in kitchen from the livingroom. Light-filled, it extends to 132sq m (1,420 sq ft), has a D1 Ber and is set on a plot of about 0.6 of an acre. Curracloe beach, the location used for D-Day scenes in the 1998 film Saving Private Ryan, is a short walk away.

On view: By appointment at keaneauctioneers.com