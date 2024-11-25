Angling notes: Corrib Mask Search and Rescue boat comes out of the water

Due to circumstances beyond their control, the Corrib Mask Search and Rescue (CMSAR) have had to remove the rescue boat from the water at Lisloughrey, Lough Corrib.

CMSAR wish to reassure all lake users that while the response time on the Corrib will be a little slower than before, it continues to provide a 24/7 (365) rescue service.

It is also a time to remind all water users to have a means of communication to hand and always wear a properly fitted life jacket. Don’t hesitate to call immediately when things start to go wrong. Call 999 or 112 and ask for the Coast Guard, who will dispatch the necessary services to assist you.

Illegal netting

Inland Fisheries Ireland has secured a conviction against a man for illegally netting salmon on the River Nore.

READ MORE

Mr Francis Kennedy of Oaklawns, Paulstown, Co Kilkenny, was accused of unlawfully capturing salmon, which took place at a catch-and-release fishery. Mr Kennedy was found to have two wild Atlanctic salmon in his possession when searched at his car at Clonamery, Co Kilkenny.

Lynda Connor, south-eastern director, said: “This conviction highlights the ongoing issue of illegal netting for salmon, and IFI’s zero tolerance of this behaviour. Wild salmon numbers returning to Ireland from approximately 1.76 million in 1975 to 171,700 in 2022. This is a catastrophic decrease in less than one generation.”

The case was heard at Kilkenny District Court on October 22nd, 2024. Mr Kennedy was fined €300 and instructed to pay €400 in legal costs to IFI. The incident took place on June 30th, 2024.

Live bait

The fisheries board has gained a conviction against an angler for using live roach to catch pike. Mr Oleksandr Gavryuchenkov of Ewings Bar Apartments, Carlow, was found to have illegally used live fish as bait. The incident happened near Ballytiglea Lock on the River Barrow, Borris, Co Carlow.

“The use of live bait is banned by law to prevent the transfer of non-native species between freshwater systems. The vast majority of anglers in Ireland fish responsibly and abide by relevant state regulations,” according to Lynda Connor, south eastern director at IFI.

The incident was in contravention of the Prohibition on the Use of Live Fish as Bait in Fresh Water Bye-law.

Mr Gavryuchenkov was also accused of having more than 750g of pike flesh. Anglers are not allowed to possess more than 0.75kgs of pike flesh or parts under statutory conservation measures. He was fined €300, and ordered to pay €400 in costs to IFI.

The incident occurred on March 25th, 2024. The case was heard at Kilkenny District Court on October 22nd, 2024.

Third leg

The third leg of the Winter League at Annamoe Fishery in Co Wicklow got underway last Saturday week with plenty of fish caught (45), logged in and returned. The last leg takes place next weekend and the final in mid-December.

If you would like to take part in the last leg, give Brian a call at 086-259 8563.

Results: 1, Nicholas Madden (nine fish); 2, Anthony McGrattan (nine fish); 3, Maria Dunne (five fish).