Three sporting events to watch this week: Your handy guide to sport on television

Basketball

The Ireland men’s team have home ties against Azerbaijan and Kosovo this week in Group A of FIBA Basketball World Cup 2027 pre-qualifying. After losing both of their opening games (against Kosovo and Switzerland, these are crucial games for the Irish squad. – Thursday & Sunday, TG4

Snooker

The sport’s prestigious Triple Crown is made up of three events – the UK Championship, World Championship and Masters. Beginning at the weekend in York, the UK Championship has been won eight times by Ronnie O’Sullivan, including last year. Standing in his way will be 31 other players, including Judd Trump and Mark Selby. – Nov 23rd-Dec 1st, BBC & Eurosport

Racing

The two-day Punchestown Premiere Weekend will take place at the weekend. The cards at the Co Kildare racecourse include two Grade One races – the €150,000 Unibet Morgiana Hurdle on Saturday and the €150,000 John Durkan Chase the following day. – Saturday & Sunday, RTÉ & TG4

MONDAY (Nov 18th)

NBA – TNT Sports 1 – Midnight Mavericks @ Thunder

NFL – Sky Sports NFL – 1.20am Bengals @ Chargers

SOCCER – Virgin Media Two – Nations League – 7.45pm Poland v Scotland

GAA – TG4, 8pm-9pm Club highlights

TUESDAY (Nov 19th)

NFL – Sky Sports NFL – 1.15am Texans @ Cowboys

SOCCER – Virgin Media Two & S4C – Nations League – 7.45pm Wales v Iceland

WEDNESDAY (Nov 20th)

NBA – TNT Sports 1 – Midnight Cavaliers @ Celtics , 2.30am Thunder @ Spurs

, 2.30am SOCCER – Premier Sports 2 – World Cup Qualifier – 0.45am Brazil v Uruguay

SOCCER – DAZN – Women’s Champions League – 5.45pm Twente v Real Madrid , 5.45pm Wolfsburg v Galatasaray , 8pm Lyon v Roma

, 5.45pm , 8pm SOCCER – DAZN & TNT Sports 1 – Women’s Champions League – 8pm Chelsea v Celtic

THURSDAY (Nov 21st)

GOLF – Sky Sports Golf, 2.30am-6am Australian PGA Championship

NBA TNT Sports 1 – 3am Knicks @ Suns

GOLF – Sky Sports Golf, 1pm-8pm RSM Classic

BASKETBALL – TG4 – Men’s World Cup Pre-Qualifier – 5pm Ireland v Azerbaijan

SOCCER – DAZN – Women’s Champions League – 5.45pm Hammarby v Man City , 5.45pm Vålerenga v Bayern Munich , 8pm Arsenal v Juventus , 8pm St Pölten v Barcelona

, 5.45pm , 8pm , 8pm GOLF – Sky Sports Golf, 8pm-10pm – LPGA CME Group Tour Championship

FRIDAY (Nov 22nd)

NFL – Sky Sports NFL – 1.15am Steelers @ Browns

F1 – Sky Sports F1 from 2am – Practice Las Vegas Grand Prix

CRICKET – TNT Sports 1 from 2.15am – 1st Test, D1 Australia v India

GOLF – Sky Sports Golf, 2.30am-6am Australian PGA Championship

NBA – TNT Sports 2 – 3.30am Magic @ Lakers

DARTS – ITV4, 12.45pm-5pm, 7pm-11pm Players Championship

GOLF – Sky Sports Golf, 1pm-8pm RSM Classic

CRICKET – TNT Sports 2 from 2.30pm – 1st Test, D1 West Indies v Bangladesh

SOCCER – Virgin Media More, 5.05pm-6.05pm Nations League knock-out stage draw

SOCCER – Sky Sports Mix – Bundesliga – 7.30pm Bayern Munich v Augsburg

RUGBY – TNT Sports 3 – Premiership Cup – 7.45pm Gloucester v Exeter

SOCCER – Sky Sports Football – Championship – 8pm Plymouth v Watford

SOCCER – Premier Sports 1 – La Liga – 8pm Getafe v Real Valladolid

GOLF – Sky Sports Golf, 8pm-10pm – LPGA CME Group Tour Championship

RUGBY – TNT Sports 1 – 8.10pm France v Argentina

SATURDAY (Nov 23rd)

NBA – TNT Sports 3 – 0.30am Pacers @ Bucks , 3am Mavericks @ Nuggets

, 3am BADMINTON – TNT Sports 4, 2am-7.30am, 9am-2.30pm China Masters Semi-finals

CRICKET – TNT Sports 2 from 2.15am – 1st Test, D2 Australia v India

F1 – Sky Sports F1 from 2.15am – Practice & Qualifying Las Vegas Grand Prix

GOLF – Sky Sports Golf, 2.30am-6am Australian PGA Championship

UFC – TNT Sports 3 from 11am Petr Yan v Deiveson Figueiredo

SOCCER – TNT Sports 1 – Premier League – 12.30pm Leicester v Chelsea

SOCCER – Sky Sports Football – Championship – 12.30pm Coventry v Sheffield Utd

SOCCER – Sky Sports+ – Championship – 12.30pm Bristol City v Burnley

RACING – TG4, 12.45pm-4.12pm Punchestown

DARTS – ITV4, 12.45pm-5pm, 7pm-11pm Players Championship

RACING – UTV & Virgin Media Two, 1pm-4.10pm Haydock Park and Ascot

SNOOKER – BBC 1, 1.15pm-4.30pm; BBC 2, 4.30pm-5.30pm; BBC Four, 7pm-9pm; Eurosport 1, 1pm-4.30pm, 6.45pm-10.30pm UK Championship

RUGBY – Premier Sports 2 – Top 14 – 1.30pm Toulon v Bayonne , 3.30pm Castres v La Rochelle

, 3.30pm CRICKET – TNT Sports 3 from 2.30pm – 1st Test, D2 West Indies v Bangladesh

SOCCER – Premier Sports 1 – Premier League – 3pm Arsenal v Nottingham Forest

RUGBY – Virgin Media One & TNT Sports 2 – 3.10pm Ireland v Fiji

CYCLING – Eurosport 2, 5pm-8pm – France Track Champions League

SOCCER – Premier Sports 2 – La Liga – 5.30pm Girona v Espanyol , 8pm Celta Vigo v Barcelona

, 8pm SOCCER – Sky Sports Mix – Bundesliga – 5.30pm Eintracht Frankfurt v Werder Bremen

SOCCER – Sky Sports Premier League – 5.30pm Man City v Tottenham

RUGBY – TNT Sports 1 & S4C – 5.40pm Wales v South Africa

SOCCER – Premier Sports 1 – Scottish Premiership – 5.45pm Dundee v Hibernian

GOLF – Sky Sport+, 6pm-9pm RSM Classic

GAA – RTÉ 2 from 7pm Club championship (TBA)

(TBA) GOLF – Sky Sports Golf, 7pm-10pm – LPGA CME Group Tour Championship

SOCCER – Sky Sports Football – Scottish Premiership – 7.45pm Hearts v Celtic

RUGBY – TNT Sports 1 – 8.10pm Italy v New Zealand

GREYHOUND RACING – Virgin Media Three, 9pm-10pm Irish Derby Final

NBA – TNT Sports 2 – 10pm Knicks @ Jazz

SOCCER – BBC 1, 10.30pm-midnight Match of the Day

SUNDAY (Nov 24th)