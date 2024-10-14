Robbie Henshaw returns to Leinster training ahead of Connacht game

Robbie Henshaw has recovered from an unspecified ‘minor injury’ which sidelined him for Leinster's win over Munster at Croke Park on Saturday. Photograph: Bryan Keane/Inpho

Robbie Henshaw has returned to training for Leinster after recovering from an unspecified ‘minor injury’ and will be available for selection to face his former province Connacht at the Dexcom Stadium next Saturday (kick-off 7.35pm) in a potential seasonal debut for the Ireland and Lions centre.

Jack Conan has been ruled out of consideration this week after being withdrawn in the first half of Leinster’s 26-12 win over Munster at Croke Park with a hamstring injury and so too has Joe McCarthy after picking up a hamstring injury in their third round win over Benetton.

Hooker Lee Barron, who went off at half-time at Croke Park with an ankle injury, will be further assessed this week before a final decision is made on his availability.

Ryan Baird has entered the Graduated Return to Play Protocols and will be assessed as the week progresses, as will winger Jordan Larmour having being ruled out for Leinster’s last two games “as a precaution”.

READ MORE

Leinster have confirmed Rónan Kelleher will be sidelined for four to six weeks after undergoing a procedure on an ankle injury last week.

Dan Sheehan, John McKee, Paddy McCarthy, Jimmy O’Brien and Tommy O’Brien all remain long-term absentees.