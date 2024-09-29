Adair brothers star with bat and ball as Ireland beat South Africa to level T20 series

Ireland's Ross Adair made a century off just 57 deliveries in the victory over South Africa in Abu Dhabi. Photograph: Munir Uz Zaman/AFP via Getty Images

A stunning century from opening batter Ross Adair helped Ireland to a dramatic 10-run win over South Africa as they levelled up the two-match T20 International series in Abu Dhabi on Sunday.

Adair, who won one cap for Ulster in rugby before switching his attention back to cricket, hit nine sixes and faced just 57 deliveries in compiling his century, just the third made by an Ireland men’s player in T20 internationals after Kevin O’Brien and Paul Stirling.

Stirling was also in the runs at the Zayed Cricket Stadium, making 52 from 31 balls at the top of the order as he put on 137 alongside Adair for the first wicket.

Ireland finished up on 195 for six from their 20 overs but South Africa looked on course to chase the total when they made it to 121 for one before Mark Adair, younger brother of Ross, took four wickets for 31 and Graham Hume took three for 25 as South Africa finished on 185 for nine.

The two sides will now play a three-match One-Day International series in Abu Dhabi, with the first game on Wednesday.