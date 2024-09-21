Geelong defeat to Brisbane brings end to Zach Tuohy’s AFL career

Zach Tuohy did not feature for the Geelong Cats in their preliminary final against Brisbane Lions having been omitted from the matchday squad. Photograph: Darrian Traynor/Getty Images

Geelong Cats 85 Brisbane Lions 95

A chance to better last season’s second-place finish beckons for the Brisbane Lions, who on Saturday advanced to the Australian Football League (AFL) grand final after beating the Geelong Cats by 10 points in a nail-biter at the Melbourne Cricket Ground.

Brisbane emerged victorious from the preliminary final 14.11 (95) to 12.13 (85) and will chase their fourth premiership, and first since 2003, when they face the Sydney Swans next Saturday.

The loss for Geelong spells the end of Zach Tuohy’s career in the AFL, the Laois man having confirmed in August that he would retire at the end of the club’s 2024 campaign. The 34-year-old, who was omitted from Saturday’s squad, holds the record for the most AFL appearances by an Irish-born player having overtaken Jim Stynes’ tally in 2023.

The game saw the Lions absorb a late charge by Geelong, who hit the lead with three minutes remaining, but forwards Callum Ah Chee and Cam Rayner sealed the result with quick replies in the dying stages.

“It’s unbelievable, this group has been written off all year,” Rayner said after the game.

“I'm so happy we get to try again, hopefully we correct our wrongs from last year.”

In a slippery first quarter marred by turnovers, six behinds were scored before Brisbane small forward Charlie Cameron bagged the opener.

Tyrone's Conor McKenna (right) in action for the Brisbane Lions. Photograph: Darrian Traynor/AFL Photos/via Getty Images

The Cats gained the ascendancy in the second term when forwards Oliver Henry and Gryan Miers showcased their soccer skills with a well-timed strike from the goal square set up by a dribbled cross from the left pocket.

Miers later snapped truly from the boundary in the opposite pocket to help his side to a 19-point halftime lead.

Despite losing ruckman Oscar McInerney to a shoulder injury in the third quarter, three straight Brisbane goals sparked a momentum swing which saw the visitors up by two points at the final break, and beginning their march to back-to-back grand finals.

Lions half-back Dayne Zorko led all comers with 32 disposals and 774 metres gained.

If fifth-ranked Brisbane win the premiership they would become only the second team since 2000 to do so from outside the regular season top-four.