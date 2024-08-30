Paralympics Day 2 live updates: Ellen Keane gets her final Games under way in the pool

8.0: Kerrie Leonard v Jiamin Zhou (Chn) (W2 Individual Compound Open Round of 16). Leonard lost 140-135.

9.50: Katie O’Brien & Tiarnán O’Donnell (Para Rowing – PR2 mixed double sculls, heat one)

10.22: Ellen Keane (Para Swimming – SB8 100m breaststroke, heat two)

10.30: Ronan Grimes (Para Cycling Track – C4-5 1000m time trial qualifying)

10.50: Shauna Bocquet (Para Athletics – T54 5000m round one, heat two)

12.58: Josephine Healion with pilot Linda Kelly, Katie George Dunlevy with pilot Eve McCrystal (Para Cycling Track – B 1000m time trial qualifying)

*13.52: Ronan Grimes (Para Cycling Track – C4-5 1000m time trial final)

*15.34: Josephine Healion/Linda Kelly & Katie George Dunlevy/Eve McCrystal (Para Cycling Track – B 1000m time trial final)

18.51: Róisín Ní Riain (Para Swimming – S13 100m backstroke final)

*19.21: Ellen Keane (Para Swimming – SB8 100m breaststroke final)

Our man is Paris, the suave, sophisticated, man about town, Gordon Manning will have to learn the art of bi and tri location but it’s well within the compass of someone who has travelled the GAA’s highways and byways. Prior to departing for the French capital he caught up with one of Ireland’s medal hopefuls, Ellen Keane.

Hello, good morning and welcome to the Irish Times blog. John O’Sullivan here and I will be taking you through the day’s events from the Paralympics in Paris. Irish medal hopefuls will be in the pool on the cycling track while also featuring in the disciplines of rowing and archery. Ireland’s golden girl from Tokyo, the effervescent Ellen Keane will take to the pool at 10.22 in the SB8 100m Breaststroke heats in a bid to qualify for tonight’s final (7.21pm), the first step to retaining her Paralympic crown.

Kerrie Leonard was first into action in the round of 16 elimination tie in the para-archery W2 individual compound open event. The Meath woman placed 21st in yesterday’s ranking round, scoring a season best of 653. She faced Rio gold medallist, China’s Zhou Jiamin who qualified 12th.

Leonard was level 82-82 after the third end of the contest, but her Chinese opponent finished the stronger moving into a 111-109 lead after end four before pulling away further in the fifth end to win 140-135.

Next up in an Irish context is para rowing, a sport to which Ireland returns as Muireann Duffy explains. “Ending the hiatus will be two westerners – Katie O’Brien from Galway and Tiarnán O’Donnell from Limerick. The duo will compete in the first heat of the PR2 mixed double sculls at Vaires-sur-Marne Stadium, with the first two finishers qualifying directly for Sunday’s A final.”