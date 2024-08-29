Paralympics day 1 live updates: Róisín Ni Riain among the Irish in action

Róisín Ní Riain: The 19-year-old from Limerick, competing in her second Paralympics, is up next for Ireland in her S13 100m Butterfly heat. She will take a mountain of confidence in to these Games after her very brilliant outing at April’s European Championships when she won two golds, two silvers and a bronze - including a silver in today’s event.

Again, the eight fastest swimmers from the two heats will go through to this evening’s final (7.15), Ní Riain in heat two, which includes world record holder Carlotta Gilli of Italy.

[ Róisín Ní Riain on track to become Ireland’s first medallist at this year’s ParalympicsOpens in new window ]

Nicole Turner is through to the final (6.19 this evening)! She finished third in her heat in a time of 35.35, the fifth fastest out of the two heats. Dearbhaile Brady came fifth, in a time of 36.45, and just misses out on the final - she had the 10th fastest time in the heats, but only the top eight make the final. China’s Yuyan Jiang set a new Paralympic record of 32.70 in the first heat.

S6 50m Freestyle

Up first: Swimmers Nicole Turner and Dearbhaile Brady get us under way in the S6 50m Freestyle heats which start at 9.43am. They’re both in the second heat with the eight fastest swimmers from the two going through to this evening’s final (6.19).

The Gods weren’t particularly kind when they placed the Irish pair in a heat that includes ….. deep breath …. China’s Zhang Li, who already has six Paralympic gold medals to her name; Ukraine’s Anna Hontar, the world record holder at this distance; the United States’ Ellie Marks, who won gold in the S6 100m backstroke in Tokyo; and Switzerland’s Nora Meister, another 2021 medalist, winning bronze in the S6 400m freestyle.

But - and it’s a sizeable one - Turner and Brady are a bit useful themselves. Turner, a silver medallist in Tokyo in the 50m butterfly, won joint gold in the 50m freestyle, today’s event, in April’s European Championships, with Brady, who is just 17, taking bronze. It should be a fast heat too, with the quality of that line-up, so hopefully the Laois and Derry women can do enough to get themselves through to that final.

Irish Paralympic swimmer Nicole Turner. Photo by Ramsey Cardy/Sportsfile

Irish in action: It’s a busy Day One for the Irish team, nine of them getting down to business - five in cycling, three in swimming and one in archery. By midday, five of them will have made their 2024 Paralympic bows, swimmers Nicole Turner, Dearbhaile Brady and Róisín Ní Riain, cyclist Richael Timothy and archer Kerrie Leonard.

(Our auto-correct, incidentally, keeps insisting, a bit crankily, that Richael should be Rachael, but it’s stumped when it tries to find an alternative to Dearbhaile).

From 12.41 we have two pairs in the qualifying phase of cycling’s B4 4000m Individual Pursuit, Martin Gordon and Eoin Mullen, who go in heat two, and Damien Vereker and Mitchell McLaughlin, who are in heat six.

If the Gods are on our side, our swimmers and cyclists will progress to their finals later in the day. Light yer candles.

From 9.43am: Dearbhaile Brady and Nicole Turner (Swimming - S6 50m Freestyle, heat two)

From 10:11am: Róisín Ní Riain (Swimming - S13 100m Butterfly, heat two)

From 11.55am: Richael Timothy (Cycling - C1-3 3000m Individual Pursuit, qualifying)

From 12.0: Kerrie Leonard (Archery - W2 Individual Compound Open, ranking round)

From 12:41: Martin Gordon and Eoin Mullen (Cycling - B4 4000m Individual Pursuit, qualifying)

From 12:41: Damien Vereker and Mitchell McLaughlin (Cycling - B4 4000m Individual Pursuit, qualifying)

Top of the matin, everyone. Paris has barely got its breath back after hosting the Olympics, but here the city goes again, home to another festival of sport: the 17th Summer Paralympic Games.

Today is the first of 11 days of action, during which 4,400 athletes from 182 nations - plus the Refugee Paralympic Team and the Neutral Paralympic Athletes (ie ‘approved’ Russian and Belarusian athletes) - will compete across 22 sports. RTÉ2 and Channel 4 are your host channels.

Ireland has sent a 35-strong team to France and its members will feature in cycling (10), swimming (six), athletics (five), triathlon (five), equestrian (four), rowing (two), archery (one), powerlifting (one) and table tennis (one).

Our very own Muireann Duffy introduces you to each member of the team here, one that includes a string of Paralympic debutantes, as well as a sprinkling of veterans - none more seasoned than swimmer Ellen Keane. This is her fifth (fifth!) Paralympics..… and she’s only twenty-nine. Gordon Manning spoke to her before she set off for Paris, you can read that chat here.

Up next, we’ll have a guide to the Irish in action on day one.