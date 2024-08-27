‘Anything is possible’ as Paralympics team honoured at Irish Embassy in Paris ahead of games

Paralympics Team Ireland rower Katie O’Brien takes a picture of Taoiseach Simon Harris with her team mate Tiarnán O’Donnell during a reception at the Irish Embassy in Paris. Photograph: Harry Murphy/Sportsfile

They’ve only been rowing together since last year, but Katie O’Brien and Tiarnán O’Donnell say thanks to their chemistry, hard work and the support of friends and family “anything is possible” when it comes to their dream of Paralympic glory.

Among 35 athletes representing Team Ireland at the Paralympic Games, the duo will compete in the mixed doubles sculls heats on Friday. They were welcomed to Paris with a reception at the Irish Embassy on Tuesday, attended by the Taoiseach Simon Harris.

“Katie’s the boss, in and out of the boat,” says O’Donnell. “She sets the rhythm of the race, the stroke rate. I follow her, and row as hard as I can.”

O’Brien won her first World Championship medal in 2019, but the 27-year-old says she’s since suffered several injury setbacks.

“There’ve been real moments of hardship. The roads have been winding, but I’m finally on the right track. There’s a little bit of magic between Tiarnán and myself, we have great chemistry in the boat. I’m full of elation just being here in Paris, my cheeks hurt from smiling. Representing your country is such an honour, I couldn’t be prouder.”

The excitement is shared by O’Donnell, who only recently made the transition from wheelchair basketball to rowing.

“I can’t wait to become a Paralympian, and for my family to see me on the world stage. They’ve invested so much in my career. We’ll have a crowd of 200 supporters here to cheer us on.”

Taoiseach Simon Harris takes a selfie with Paralympians Cassie Cava, Catherine Sands and Chloe MacCombe during a reception at the Irish Embassy in Paris on Tuesday. Photograph: Harry Murphy/Sportsfile

Chloe MacCombe is also making her Paralympic debut in the 2024 Paralympic Games, which start on Wednesday. She’ll be competing in the triathlon against her twin sister, Judith. The 29-year-old Derry woman, who’s visually impaired and runs with her guide, Catherine Sands, says she’s aiming for gold.

“It’s such a privilege and an honour to be representing Ireland, it’s incredible. There’s a real sense of pride and responsibility.

“With the triathlon, there’s so much that can happen on the day, it’s just about controlling the controllables and racing hard. Coming off the back of the Olympics, which was such a successful event for Ireland, I think that’s spurred us on to do as well as we can.”

Others are motivated by the desire to beat previous records, and to encourage young people with disabilities to take up sports.

Paralympic powerlifter Britney Arendse. Photograph: Tom Maher/Inpho

After placing 7th overall in Tokyo, powerlifter Britney Arendse is hoping to win at least a bronze in Paris, and to “open the gates” for those who struggle with physical or mental health challenges.

The 24-year-old, from Mullagh in Co Cavan, sustained a spinal cord injury after being involved in a car crash at the age of nine. She’s paralysed from the waist down.

“I’m very lucky to still be here,” she says. “I’ll be nervous and excited on the day of the competition. It’ll be a rush of emotions, but for now I’m just focused on my training.”