Olympics day 14 live updates: Ireland’s Daniel Wiffen competing in 10km swim, Rhasidat Adeleke going for 400m glory

Irish in action at the Olympics today:

Marathon swim: Hungary’s Kristof Rasovszky is pulling hard to put space between himself and Germany’s Oliver Klemet.

They’ve hit the timing board and it’s gold for the Hungarian and his team-mate David Betlehem takes bronze. Silver goes to Klemet.

Rasovszky’s finishing time was 1:50:52.7.

Marathon swim: The leaders are heading under the final bridge as they approach the finishing shoot which narrows the field to bring them to the timing pads at the finishing line.

As things stand it’s Hungary’s Kristof Rasovszky in first and Germany’s Oliver Klemet out in front battling hard for the gold.

Marathon swim: They’re inside the final kilometre of the men’s 10km marathon swim and they’re back going with the current so they’re speeding to the finish.

Ireland’s Daniel Wiffen is currently around 20th.

There are four swimmer out in a group at the front, lead by Hungary’s Kristof Rasovszky.

Good morning! Muireann Duffy here to keep you company on day 14.

A lot to look forward to today, starting with Daniel Wiffen in the Seine and ending with Rhasidat Adeleke and Kate O’Connor at Stade de France.

On mention of Wiffen, he’s actually already in action since the men’s 10km marathon swim began at 6.30am (if you were up early to see them off, gold star for you). The first finishers are expected around the two-hour mark, so that’s where we’ll focus our attention for the next little while.

After two tough days for Leona Maguire and Stephanie Meadow, they’re back at Le Golf National for the third round of the women’s individual stroke play, teeing off at 9.22am and 9.55am.

And in the velodrome shortly after 5pm, Alice Sharpe and Lara Gillespie will represent Ireland in the madison final. Don’t worry, we’ll explain that event a little later.

𝐓𝐄𝐀𝐌 𝐈𝐑𝐄𝐋𝐀𝐍𝐃 𝐒𝐂𝐇𝐄𝐃𝐔𝐋𝐄 | Aug 9



But most of the day’s Irish outings are on the athletics track, where eight of our athletes are competing across five events.

First up is Kate O’Connor in day two of the heptathlon. After Thursday’s four events, she currently sits 19th overall on 3,596 points. The long jump is Friday’s first event, starting shortly after 9am, followed by the javelin throw and 800m later.

In the women’s 4x400m relay, Sophie Becker, Lauren Cadden, Phil Healy and Sharlene Mawdsley will need a big performance to take a place in Saturday’s final, running in heat two at around 9.45am.

Also looking for final spots will be Mark English and Sarah Lavin, racing in the semi-finals of the men’s 800m (10.30am) and women’s 100m hurdles (11.05am) respectively.

And the big one, the one it feels like we’ve been waiting so long for – at 7pm Rhasidat Adeleke takes to the starting blocks in lane 4 for the final of the women’s 400m.

It’s going to be long and busy day, but would we want it any other way? Let’s start by seeing how things are going in the Seine…