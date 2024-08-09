Olympics: Ireland qualify for final of women’s 4x400m relay

Ireland have qualified for the Olympic final of the women’s 4x400m relay after a thrilling semi-final race in the Stade de France.

The quartet of Sophie Becker, Phil Healy, Kelly McGrory and Sharlene Mawdsley needed to finish in the top three to make sure of qualification, and running in the second heat, they did just that.

Mawdsley ran the anchor leg and the Tipperary runner produced her now trademark surge, moving Ireland from fourth to third in the final leg, while clocking the fastest split in their heat with her 49.65 seconds.

Jamaica took the win in 3:24.92, the Dutch quartet just holding on for second in 3:25.03, Mawdsley bringing Ireland home right beside them in third, in 3:25.05.

READ MORE

Ireland did make the final of the mixed 4x400m relay in Tokyo three years ago, but this is the first time a women’s quartet have made an Olympic final. The final takes place on Saturday night (8.14pm Irish time), the last track event of the Olympic programme.

Ireland’s 3:25.05 was ranked seventh fastest overall across the two heats, but depending on the outcome of Rhasidat Adeleke’s 400m final on Friday night, it’s expected she will take over one of the spots for the final.

Ireland’s Sharlene Mawdsley and Sophie Becker celebrate after qualifying for the final. Photograph: Morgan Treacy/Inpho

Becker got Ireland off to a brilliant start, her split of 50.90 seconds giving them a lead ahead of Jamaica, Healy also running a terrific leg to keep them in front at the second changeover, with a split of 51.90. McGrory poured everything into her leg too, still leading into the straight, before some fatigue started to creep in, with Jamaica, the Netherlands and Canada getting ahead.

Mawdsley was about five metres down when she took over, but had caught the trio ahead of her by the backstretch, then bided her time before charging past Canada’s Kyra Constantine coming into the straight, finishing just behind Lisanne De Witte from the Netherlands.

Both Becker and Mawdsley already had three races in their legs, from the mixed relay heats, and the heats and repechage round of the 400m, but showed no signs of any tiredness here.

Mawdsley said: “The girls say I always look so controlled on the last leg, and I know what I’m doing, but every time I’m like ‘will I make my move now…’

“You’re speeding up, slowing down. That’s what we train for, getting used to all of that in training. I trust myself so much in the last 100m of a relay now, I just charge for home.

“I do think we could have come probably first or second, to be honest, but we have a little bit in our legs now for tomorrow. I’m so proud of that performance. We wanted to come top three and that’s exactly what we did.

“We’ll go back and recharge and re-group now and see what the plan is. Obviously Rhasidat has her final tonight so it’ll probably be a waiting game to see what happens there but we’re all guns blazing now.”

Ireland’s Phil Healy, Kelly McGrory, Sophie Becker and Sharlene Mawdsley celebrate after qualifying for the 4x400m final. Photograph: Morgan Treacy/Inpho

Healy was equally pleased with her effort: “It’s unbelievable to come away as Olympic finalists. That was the aim coming in here. We knew it was going to be a tough ask with the draw but to come away with an automatic Q, early in the morning, you just can’t ask for more.”

Becker also timed her opening leg to perfection: “I’m absolutely delighted,” she said. “It was kinda hard running a bit blind, I didn’t know if Jamaica were having a really good or bad run, so I just tried to stay up with her. I could see Phil there and I was like ‘Oh my God, just get the baton to her. It was just amazing, I got us into a good position and we had the inside line then for all of the handovers and switches, definitely optimal for a relay.”

Once McGrory passed the baton to Mawdsley, she’d no doubt the Tipperary athlete would see them through.

“I knew I had to go out hard at the start,” she said. “We got the baton changed at the same time as the Dutch and then I just wanted to be ahead at the 200m mark, especially when we were getting lined up for Sharlene so I’m just happy with how it went.

“I knew when I was passing it over to Sharlene that we were going to be in good hands but all the girls ran amazing! We got the job done today and it was not an easy task, but we did it.”

USA as expected won the first heat by some clear distance, clocking 3:21.44, with Great Britain taking the second spot in 3:24.72, just ahead of France, who clocked 3:24.73.

More to follow…